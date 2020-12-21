Democrats aim for Gwinnett with Kamala Harris visit for Senate runoff contenders

Voters wait in line before the polls open at Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center in Norcross, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution) Credit: Casey Sykes Credit: Casey Sykes

The changes were felt more locally, too. Voters flipped leadership of the county’s top posts to Democrats for the first time since the 1980s. But winning the high-stakes Senate runoff depends on re-energizing a base of Democratic voters, some new to voting, to turn back out. And so far, early-voting turnout in Gwinnett is lagging slightly behind DeKalb and Fulton counties.

It also means engaging a Republican electorate in Gwinnett that’s flexed its muscles in lower-turnout affairs. Despite pleas from Stacey Abrams and other party leaders, dampened voter enthusiasm from Democrats and staunch opposition from Republicans helped scuttle a referendum on MARTA expansion in Gwinnett earlier this year.

State Rep. Chuck Efstration, a Dacula Republican who survived a tough re-election challenge, pointed to aggressive grassroots canvassing efforts to mobilize local conservatives as a sign of GOP energy.

“A volunteer actually knocked on my door today,” he said. “I think Republicans disappointed by some of the Democratic wins in November are extremely motivated to turnout now, and to encourage their friends and neighbors to do the same.”

Democrats have raced to reignite the coalition that fueled Biden’s surge. Left-leaning groups held events in Duluth and Norcross over the weekend aimed squarely at Gwinnett’s Hispanic population. And Ossoff and Warnock held a joint drive-in rally outside the Santa Fe Mall in Duluth on Sunday afternoon.

“We can secure health and jobs and justice for all the people,” Ossoff told dozens of supporters, crammed into honking cars in the mall’s parking lot, slipping into Spanish. “Salud, justicia, y trabajo para todos, Gwinnett County. Please get out the vote - we’ve got to vote like we’ve never voted befoe.”