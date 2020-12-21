Democrats aim for Gwinnett with Kamala Harris visit for Senate runoff contenders

The last time Kamala Harris arrived in Georgia, she made a bee-line for Gwinnett County. And when she alights in the state on Monday to stump for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate candidates, she’ll head straight for an event in the crucial suburban county.
Once solidly Republican territory, Gwinnett is now one of the most critical cornerstones of the Democratic path to victory in Georgia. And if Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have any shot at unseating Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the Senate, they’ll need to carry the county by wide margins.
The GOP Senate strategy has relied largely on small towns and rural areas where Republicans have widened their margins. But the Senate campaigns also aim to undercut Democratic gains in Gwinnett, and will counter with a “fireside chat” featuring Ivanka Trump in Suwanee Monday shortly after Harris is set to make remarks to local volunteers and activists in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett has changed dramatically over the last three decades. Back then, the county was overwhelmingly white, a clash of burgeoning suburbs and farmland. Now, Gwinnett’s population is pushing 1 million and its demographics are increasingly diverse: Black residents make up nearly a third of the county, Hispanics roughly 22% and Asian-Americans about 13%.
The county’s politics have rapidly transformed over the last four years. Hillary Clinton became the first Democratic presidential nominee to win Gwinnett since Jimmy Carter’s presidency, capturing about 50% of the vote in 2016. Stacey Abrams carried the county two years later with 57% of the vote. President-elect Joe Biden inched up to more than 58% of the vote in November.
Credit: Casey Sykes
The changes were felt more locally, too. Voters flipped leadership of the county’s top posts to Democrats for the first time since the 1980s. But winning the high-stakes Senate runoff depends on re-energizing a base of Democratic voters, some new to voting, to turn back out. And so far, early-voting turnout in Gwinnett is lagging slightly behind DeKalb and Fulton counties.
It also means engaging a Republican electorate in Gwinnett that’s flexed its muscles in lower-turnout affairs. Despite pleas from Stacey Abrams and other party leaders, dampened voter enthusiasm from Democrats and staunch opposition from Republicans helped scuttle a referendum on MARTA expansion in Gwinnett earlier this year.
State Rep. Chuck Efstration, a Dacula Republican who survived a tough re-election challenge, pointed to aggressive grassroots canvassing efforts to mobilize local conservatives as a sign of GOP energy.
“A volunteer actually knocked on my door today,” he said. “I think Republicans disappointed by some of the Democratic wins in November are extremely motivated to turnout now, and to encourage their friends and neighbors to do the same.”
Democrats have raced to reignite the coalition that fueled Biden’s surge. Left-leaning groups held events in Duluth and Norcross over the weekend aimed squarely at Gwinnett’s Hispanic population. And Ossoff and Warnock held a joint drive-in rally outside the Santa Fe Mall in Duluth on Sunday afternoon.
“We can secure health and jobs and justice for all the people,” Ossoff told dozens of supporters, crammed into honking cars in the mall’s parking lot, slipping into Spanish. “Salud, justicia, y trabajo para todos, Gwinnett County. Please get out the vote - we’ve got to vote like we’ve never voted befoe.”