X

Georgia GOP passes platform calling for paper ballots, abortion ban

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 42 minutes ago

COLUMBUS — Just before adjourning, a small group of remaining Georgia GOP delegates adopted a party platform on Saturday that outlines a range of conservative stances on some of the state’s most contentious debates.

The six-page document calls on state lawmakers to abolish abortion, create a COVID-19 commission to review the state’s vaccine protocol and phase out Georgia’s state income tax.

It also opposes attempts to remove or replace Confederate monuments and memorials or “deface or destroy” the engraving of Rebel leaders on Stone Mountain, the nation’s largest state-owned monument to the Confederate war dead.

And it backs school vouchers “to create competition among the schools and methods of education,” a pointed message to legislators months after a push to expand the program narrowly failed.

There’s also a lengthy section involving election law which includes a demand for paper ballots and a call for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to withdraw from the multistate voting registration system known as ERIC.

As Georgia legislators debate legislation to combat hate crimes against Jewish people, the platform says Republicans officials should use the definition by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance to define antisemitism.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

‘BMF’ producer suspended after threatening striking Atlanta writers8h ago

Credit: AP

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison...
6h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: Clayton County murder suspect captured while breaking into cars
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
15h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers, cooler temps ahead of rainy week
5h ago
The Latest
Trump’s comments at convention: Legal concerns?
2h ago
Experts differ over whether Trump comments could aid prosecutors
3h ago
The Georgia GOP has a new chairman and other top posts
3h ago
Featured

Before leaving Georgia, Trump stops by Waffle House
3h ago
LIVE UPDATES | The latest from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top