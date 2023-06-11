Georgia GOP passes platform calling for paper ballots, abortion ban

COLUMBUS — Just before adjourning, a small group of remaining Georgia GOP delegates adopted a party platform on Saturday that outlines a range of conservative stances on some of the state’s most contentious debates.

The six-page document calls on state lawmakers to abolish abortion, create a COVID-19 commission to review the state’s vaccine protocol and phase out Georgia’s state income tax.

It also opposes attempts to remove or replace Confederate monuments and memorials or “deface or destroy” the engraving of Rebel leaders on Stone Mountain, the nation’s largest state-owned monument to the Confederate war dead.

And it backs school vouchers “to create competition among the schools and methods of education,” a pointed message to legislators months after a push to expand the program narrowly failed.

There’s also a lengthy section involving election law which includes a demand for paper ballots and a call for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to withdraw from the multistate voting registration system known as ERIC.

As Georgia legislators debate legislation to combat hate crimes against Jewish people, the platform says Republicans officials should use the definition by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance to define antisemitism.