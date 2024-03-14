Fulton judge refuses to relax Harrison Floyd’s bond

A Fulton County judge has refused to ease Harrison Floyd’s bond restrictions, a decision that will prevent him from working on the re-election campaign of his co-defendant in the election interference case, former President Donald Trump.
Floyd, the onetime head of Black Voices for Trump, was indicted on three felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to interfere in the 2020 election by pressuring Fulton poll worker, Ruby Freeman. The conditions of his bond prohibit him from having contact with, speaking publicly about or making social media posts referring to co-defendants or witnesses in Fulton County’s racketeering case.
In January, Floyd had asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee for permission to have contact with Trump and other unnamed defendants and witnesses so he could help the Republican reclaim the White House. Floyd also wants the ability to speak about Trump and others on social media.
In a single page order issued Wednesday, McAfee denied Floyd’s request. The judge did not offer an explanation for his decision.
A call to Floyd’s attorney was not immediately returned on Thursday.
The decision does not come as a surprise. At a hearing in February, McAfee sounded leery of allowing Floyd to have contact with Trump or other defendants or witnesses.
This isn’t Floyd’s first problem navigating his bond conditions.
Last November, prosecutors sought to send Floyd back to jail, citing social media posts in which he tagged witnesses and fellow defendants. Some of those tagged by Floyd said they interpreted his posts as threatening.
Former co-defendant Jenna Ellis, for instance, told prosecutors she believed a post from Floyd — which suggested she was stealing money to pay for her defense — was an attempt to intimidate and harass her. (Ellis pleaded guilty in October to a single felony count and agreed to cooperate with Fulton prosecutors.)
But McAfee declined to revoke Floyd’s bond. Instead, the judge banned him from speaking publicly or making social media posts about witnesses or defendants in the case.
Floyd was one of 19 people charged last summer in the sweeping election interference case. He allegedly pressured Freeman to confess to false voting fraud allegations.
About the Author
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com