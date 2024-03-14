Fulton judge refuses to relax Harrison Floyd’s bond

In a single page order issued Wednesday, McAfee denied Floyd’s request. The judge did not offer an explanation for his decision.

A call to Floyd’s attorney was not immediately returned on Thursday.

The decision does not come as a surprise. At a hearing in February, McAfee sounded leery of allowing Floyd to have contact with Trump or other defendants or witnesses.

This isn’t Floyd’s first problem navigating his bond conditions.

Last November, prosecutors sought to send Floyd back to jail, citing social media posts in which he tagged witnesses and fellow defendants. Some of those tagged by Floyd said they interpreted his posts as threatening.

Former co-defendant Jenna Ellis, for instance, told prosecutors she believed a post from Floyd — which suggested she was stealing money to pay for her defense — was an attempt to intimidate and harass her. (Ellis pleaded guilty in October to a single felony count and agreed to cooperate with Fulton prosecutors.)

But McAfee declined to revoke Floyd’s bond. Instead, the judge banned him from speaking publicly or making social media posts about witnesses or defendants in the case.

Floyd was one of 19 people charged last summer in the sweeping election interference case. He allegedly pressured Freeman to confess to false voting fraud allegations.