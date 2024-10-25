Breaking: Georgia early voting surges past the halfway mark for 2020 turnout
Politics

Final fundraising reports show Harris well ahead of Trump for Georgia donations

The vice president raked in more than 5 times as much as the former president in the first weeks of the month
Campaign finance records show that over the first 2 1/2 weeks of October, Georgians donated an average of $8,700 a day to former President Donald Trump's campaign. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign took in an average of $50,000 a day from Georgians over the same period. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

Campaign finance records show that over the first 2 1/2 weeks of October, Georgians donated an average of $8,700 a day to former President Donald Trump's campaign. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign took in an average of $50,000 a day from Georgians over the same period. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, Matt Rourke, File)
By
1 hour ago

Vice President Kamala Harris raised roughly $1.5 million from Georgians in the first 16 days of October, accumulating far more than former President Donald Trump’s take of just over $262,000, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the latest campaign finance data.

These final reports from the presidential campaigns confirm a trend of Harris bringing in more cash than Trump from the state since she joined the race.

“Consistently, we’ve seen that enthusiasm has increased,” said Jeffrey Glas, a political scientist at the University of Georgia. “She really has pulled in a tremendous amount,” he said in reference to her overall fundraising from small- and large-dollar donors.

However, there is still millions more in other fundraising by outside groups to support the candidates. These totals only include contributions over $200 individuals made directly to the campaigns or transferred through authorized committees.

Although Harris has pulled firmly ahead of Trump in contributions, polling in Georgia shows that the two candidates are closely matched. The AJC’s latest poll shows Trump just ahead of Harris, 47% to 43%, just outside the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

During the first 2 1/2 weeks in October, Harris collected an average of $50,000 per day from Georgians.

On the other hand, the Trump campaign reported an average of $8,700 a day from Georgians so far this month.

It is worth noting that throughout the year the Trump campaign has amended its monthly reports to include more contributions after the reporting deadline.

About the Author

Follow Phoebe Quinton on twitter

Phoebe Quinton is a politics data reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Kamala Harris outraised Donald Trump every month in Georgia this election
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Democrats are still investing more than Republicans in Georgia presidential campaign ads
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How Trump and Harris campaigns are boosting Georgia’s economy this election
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Harris raises $633 million in the third quarter but spends heavily in final push
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: John Spink

Georgia early voting surges past the halfway mark for 2020 turnout1h ago
How Trump and Harris campaigns are boosting Georgia’s economy this election
Donald Trump is returning to Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech