Update: Cobb extends deadline for absentee voters who weren’t mailed ballots

A Cobb County judge agreed to extend the absentee ballot return deadline during an emergency hearing Monday after Cobb Elections officials failed to send up to 1,036 ballots to voters in October, an initial investigation found.
“We know it wasn’t the voters’ fault, we know it wasn’t the post office’s fault,” said Daniel White, the attorney for the elections office. “This was an administrative error.
“We want to give everyone as much time as possible.”
