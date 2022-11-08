ajc logo
X

Update: Cobb extends deadline for absentee voters who weren’t mailed ballots

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A Cobb County judge agreed to extend the absentee ballot return deadline during an emergency hearing Monday after Cobb Elections officials failed to send up to 1,036 ballots to voters in October, an initial investigation found.

“We know it wasn’t the voters’ fault, we know it wasn’t the post office’s fault,” said Daniel White, the attorney for the elections office. “This was an administrative error.

“We want to give everyone as much time as possible.”

You can read more here.

Editors' Picks

2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’4h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s foes feeling impact of Jalen Carter’s return
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings
1h ago
The Latest
AP: Party control dominant factor in Georgia Senate vote
16m ago
Polling place near Norcross to stay open 8 minutes late
39m ago
Early surveys: Economy, inflation driving Georgia voters
59m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
How to follow Georgia Election results and updates from the AJC
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top