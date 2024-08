Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., greets U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, before taking the stage at the Georgia delegation breakfast at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago on Monday, August 19, 2024, the first day of the Democratic National Convention. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)