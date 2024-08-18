‘We’re on offense’: Tim Walz accepts VP nomination in star-studded DNC night

The theme for the third night of the Democratic National Convention was “A Fight for Our Freedoms.”

Wednesday night, we heard from former Lt. Gov. and AJC contributor Geoff Duncan, former president Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and others. Gov. Tim Walz headlined the night, accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president of the United States. “Kamala Harris is tough, Kamala Harris is experienced, and Kamala Harris is ready,” he said.

