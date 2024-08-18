Politics

‘We’re on offense’: Tim Walz accepts VP nomination in star-studded DNC night

The AJC Politics team is bringing you on-the-ground coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Oprah Winfrey speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

The theme for the third night of the Democratic National Convention was “A Fight for Our Freedoms.”

Wednesday night, we heard from former Lt. Gov. and AJC contributor Geoff Duncan, former president Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and others. Gov. Tim Walz headlined the night, accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president of the United States. “Kamala Harris is tough, Kamala Harris is experienced, and Kamala Harris is ready,” he said.

Scroll down to see our live updates.

More of the AJC’s continuing coverage of the Democratic National Convention is here.

Vice President Kamala Harris supporters (from left) Lesli Adams, Jaye West and Mignon McLemore pose during the third of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

