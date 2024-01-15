The first votes of the 2024 presidential campaign happen Monday night, as voters in Iowa head to caucus sites across the state to select their their preference for the 2024 GOP nominee.
Most states, including Georgia, have presidential preference primaries where voters go to polling locations to select their party’s nominee.
But Iowa is among a handful who use the caucus system, which is essentially a series of neighborhood meetings. In Iowa, there are 1,657 precincts in the state where the caucuses will take place. However, voters must attend the caucuses in person, and this week’s bad weather could affect turnout.
After the speeches, voters mark their selections on paper and votes are counted and reported out by precinct. Learn more about the Iowa caucus process from the AJC’s preview.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tia Mitchell, columnist Patricia Murphy and photographer Hyosub Shin are braving the cold in Iowa to cover the Republican caucuses.
About the AJC’s coverage
Why would we send our staffers into subzero temperatures halfway across the country to cover a very different candidate selection process in a state that bears little resemblance to our own? Early voting for Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary starts Feb. 19, a mere five weeks after the caucuses. What happens in Iowa will influence what happens here. And we are following a number of Georgia public officials and party activists who are also there campaigning for the candidates they support.
The AJC’s political team will be in New Hampshire and South Carolina, too, bringing you the kind of Georgia focused coverage you won’t find anywhere else.
