Congressman Donalds looks to fire up Trump supporters in final days of campaign

“Matter of fact, in five days, Kamala, you’re fired,” Donalds said as the crowd of roughly 100 Trump supporters applauded.

Donalds is among Trump’s most vocal defenders in Congress, and as a result, he has one of the highest national profiles despite his relatively junior status. First elected to the U.S. House in 2020, he was among those who was on the short list to serve as Trump’s running mate before Ohio Sen. JD Vance was selected.

Donalds said he gets excited when he travels to places like Atlanta and meets Trump supporters, especially when they are Black like him. He said many of these voters don’t trust that Harris can lead on an international stage and believe Trump served them well during his first term in office.

“I think he’s going to actually knock down the battleground states one after the other,” Donalds said, “Because everybody’s dealing with the same issues, and they’ve had enough, and they know he can do the job, and they truly don’t believe that she can.”