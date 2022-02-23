Biden Announces , New Sanctions Against Russia.On Feb. 22, President Biden implemented new sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.On Feb. 22, President Biden implemented new sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.On Feb. 22, President Biden implemented new sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.The move follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to send "peacekeeping" troops into Luhansk and Donetsk after formally recognizing them as independent regions.This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine ... so I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response, President Joe Biden, via statement.CBS News reports the sanctions will target two large Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt.That means we cut off Russia's government from western financing, President Joe Biden, via statement.According to a senior administration official, the sanctions will focus on Russia's elite and their families.U.S. troops are also being moved to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to ensure protection for those countries if Russia attacks.U.S. troops are also being moved to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to ensure protection for those countries if Russia attacks.Let me be clear — these are totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia. Whatever Russia does next, we're ready to respond with unity, clarity and conviction, President Biden, via statement.Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also canceled his meeting with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov.Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also canceled his meeting with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov.Now that we see the invasions beginning in Russia ... it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time. I consulted with our allies and partners all agree, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, via letter to Lavrov, as reported by CBS News