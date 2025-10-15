‘It’s UATL’ podcast: Protecting queer elders and beyond

If you missed it, this past weekend was Atlanta Pride.
Georgia’s Capitol city has been a safe haven for the LGBTQ community for decades — especially for Black folks.
On the latest episode of the “It’s UATL” podcast, hosts Nedra Rhone and DeAsia Paige talk to Angel Denise Davis, the creative director of Atlanta-based, Zami NOBLA, National Organization of Black Lesbians on Aging.
It is a membership-based organization committed to building a space and support system for Black lesbians over the age of 40.
“We often forget, just how profound of an effect it is to be isolated, especially as you age,” Davis said.
“And so one of the things we’ve really been hoping to do is to create a warm light where we can connect.”
Want to share your experiences of life in a Black LGBTQ mecca?
Use your phone’s voice recorder to send us a message on Instagram @itsuatl. We may play your response on a future episode.
Or email us at uatl@ajc.com and don’t forget to add your name, your age and where you live.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘It’s UATL’” podcast.
Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal
Atlanta Pride Parade: Meet some faces in the crowd
An estimated 100,000 people gathered in Midtown Atlanta — a wide range of LGBTQ+ people and allies — to celebrate diversity and inclusion at 2025’s Atlanta Pride Parade.
Atlanta Pride: Pageantry, celebration and protest in the heart of Midtown
A preview of Atlanta Pride rolling out in Midtown and Piedmont Park on Oct. 10-12 2025. One of the country's most significant LGBTQ+ gatherings draws 100,000-plus annually.
Nonprofits are the backbone of Atlanta, but their survival is under threat
Nonprofits play a pivotal role in adding to Atlanta's quality of life and economic viability especially at a time when the city ranks first in the U.S. in income inequality.
Featured
Delta flight attendant fired for Kirk-related social post speaks out
Mathew Palmer, a Delta flight attendant, was suspended by the airline the day after writing a Facebook post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voters are sticking with her through her political evolution
Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s supporters are sticking with her even as she splits from Republican Party leadership
Truck driver arrested after 8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash
A tractor-trailer struck the back of a Dodge van, causing the van to go up in flames. The crash involved 6 vehicles, one of which was a van transporting 37 cats to a shelter.