‘It’s UATL’ podcast: Protecting queer elders and beyond

On the latest episode of the “It’s UATL” podcast, hosts Nedra Rhone and DeAsia Paige talk to Angel Denise Davis, the creative director of Atlanta-based, Zami NOBLA , National Organization of Black Lesbians on Aging.

Georgia’s Capitol city has been a safe haven for the LGBTQ community for decades — especially for Black folks.

If you missed it, this past weekend was Atlanta Pride.

It is a membership-based organization committed to building a space and support system for Black lesbians over the age of 40.

“We often forget, just how profound of an effect it is to be isolated, especially as you age,” Davis said.

“And so one of the things we’ve really been hoping to do is to create a warm light where we can connect.”

