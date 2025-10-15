Politics
Politics

‘It’s UATL’ podcast: Protecting queer elders and beyond

Hosts Nedra Rhone and DeAsia Paige talk to Angela Denise Davis the creative director of Zami NOBLA.
Angela Denise Davis, right, creative director for Zami Nobla, introduces The SHE (Sister Harriet Ensemble) during a concert at the Neighborhood Church in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.  (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By
1 hour ago

If you missed it, this past weekend was Atlanta Pride.

Georgia’s Capitol city has been a safe haven for the LGBTQ community for decades — especially for Black folks.

On the latest episode of the “It’s UATL” podcast, hosts Nedra Rhone and DeAsia Paige talk to Angel Denise Davis, the creative director of Atlanta-based, Zami NOBLA, National Organization of Black Lesbians on Aging.

It is a membership-based organization committed to building a space and support system for Black lesbians over the age of 40.

“We often forget, just how profound of an effect it is to be isolated, especially as you age,” Davis said.

“And so one of the things we’ve really been hoping to do is to create a warm light where we can connect.”

Want to share your experiences of life in a Black LGBTQ mecca?

Use your phone’s voice recorder to send us a message on Instagram @itsuatl. We may play your response on a future episode.

Or email us at uatl@ajc.com and don’t forget to add your name, your age and where you live.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Follow Natalie Mendenhall on twitter
People are silhouetted against a huge Pride flag before the start of the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga.) speaks in the stat Senate chambers during legislative day 26 in the state Capitol, Monday, March, 3, 2025, in Atlanta. Voters from the 14th Congressional District interviewed by the AJC say they are sticking with the firebrand politician despite her recent breaks from Republican positions. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Mathew Palmer, a former Delta Air Lines employee, at his home in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Palmer was fired less than two weeks after writing a post on social media about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
