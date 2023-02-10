X
YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s summer day camp open for registration

By Rough Draft Atlanta
1 hour ago

Don’t miss your chance to snag a spot in the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s summer day camp.

“The YMCA of Metro Atlanta offers unique summer programming unlike any other camp due to our curriculum’s focus on social-emotional learning and helping youth build academic skills,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

The YMCA opened registration at its 18 locations for the summer day camp program on Feb. 6. Space is available on a first come, first-serve basis and registration can be completed online or in-person at Y locations.

The Y’s traditional day camps include challenging and fun activities with weekly themes.

“Through our camps, kids can try new activities, learn self-reliance and gain independence. We’re proud to provide summer programming that encourages children to learn in a fun, stress-free environment,” said Koontz.

Camps are infused with literacy programs and other educational activities such as arts and crafts, outdoor exploration and water safety. Additional activities may be offered at some Y locations, such as archery and canoeing.

In addition to traditional day camps, the Y also offers specialty camps, including sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM, teen leadership, swimming and more.

Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups. For registration and more information, click here.

