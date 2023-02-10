YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s summer day camp open for registration

Explore YMCA hands out millionth meal during pandemic

Camps are infused with literacy programs and other educational activities such as arts and crafts, outdoor exploration and water safety. Additional activities may be offered at some Y locations, such as archery and canoeing.

In addition to traditional day camps, the Y also offers specialty camps, including sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM, teen leadership, swimming and more.

Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups. For registration and more information, click here.

