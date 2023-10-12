Winter Lantern Festival debuts in Gwinnett County next month

Credit: Tom Yang

By Gwinnett Daily Post
15 minutes ago

After popular appearances in New York City and Washington D.C., the Winter Lantern Festival will make its Georgia debut on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

The festival, which had three consecutive years of sell-out runs in front of some 150,000 guests in New York and D.C., will come complete with more than 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns and lights, creating an unforgettable experience.

Guests will enter and wander through a wonderland of light spread across six acres. Inspired by Chinese myths, legends and zodiacs, the handmade lanterns are silk cloths draped over a frame filled with LED lights, ensuring that the fairgrounds will transform into a radiant oasis.

ExploreZoo Atlanta debuts new Chinese Lantern Festival for the holidays

Highlights include an animal kingdom, a sea world and a theme park, featuring creatures like mammoths, polar bears, penguins and a 50-foot-tall lantern display of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King. Guests will also be able to ride illuminated swings and seesaws, creating fun photo opportunities for friends and families. Refreshments will also be available.

The all-ages event will run from Nov. 10, 2023 until Jan. 2, 2024 at the fairgrounds, located at 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville. Opening times are from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and the visit takes approximately one to two hours.

Tickets start at $17.99 for children and $21.99 for adults and will be available beginning this week. For more information, visit www.winterlanternfestival.com.

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

Judge denies bid to block Georgia voting law, including drop box limits
4h ago

