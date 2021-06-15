William Zachery Harvey, man who died in police custody, was a son, uncle and caregiver

A second investigation resulted in the firing of three officers — Sgt. Christopher Hewett, Cpl. Erica Tremblay, and Officer David Curtis — after sharing an inappropriate hanging meme related to the death.

The GBI's investigation is still ongoing, but the preliminary cause and manner of death was ruled as suicide by hanging, according to the April 16 press release.

Harvey's family is still searching for answers.

"Where in an interrogation room could he have done this? Where? How?" Francis, Harvey's youngest sister, asked during the April 16th press conference at the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law office.

Her older sister, Felicia Shiggs, was also present. "We just want to know how it happened, why did it happen."

Harvey's family, at the time, demanded that video footage of the incident be released, but the ongoing GBI investigation later confirmed in early May that no video footage was captured of the incident.

According to a release from Davis Bozeman Johnson Law, the firm representing Harvey’s family, “Savannah Police Department failed to activate video inside the interrogation room.”

Harvey's mother, Shirley Harvey Francis, had said that news made her "angry."

In the first press conference regarding her son's death held in April, Francis implored for answers.

"I'm here because I want to know what happened to my child, I want to know, I need to know," she said.

Francis, who is battling cancer, said her son was her primary caregiver.

"He was the next thing to me to God," she said. "He saw that I took my medicine, he did everything for me, he was my lifeline in this world."

Charie Francis said her other siblings would check in on their mother periodically, but Harvey was by her side every day. Now, they are doing their best to make sure she's okay, she said.

"He cooked her breakfast, lunch and dinner, washed and folded her clothes," said the younger Francis. "Now she won't have that anymore...I'm worried for her."

She described Harvey as someone who was close to his family.

"He was known as Uncle Zach to us and, once we started having children, he was known as 'Uncle Bill' to all my nieces and nephews," she said.

She said Harvey was there for her when she had lost her own son.

"He was my shoulder to cry on..." said Charie Francis.

Charie also described Harvey as a man who "enjoyed life," that he would make those around him laugh, including herself. He had attended her wedding last September.

"If you could see the way he was, you know that that's not the man he was; what they say he did," she said. "It hurts but I know it hurts my mother more."

"He's not just a 60-year-old man, he was my child," said Harvey's mother. "As long as I'm living, he's my child."

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: William Zachery Harvey, man who died in police custody, was a son, uncle and caregiver