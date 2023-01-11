Warner Robins warming center reopens with 66 beds. Here’s how to get involved

Brian Wise, code enforcement officer with the City of Warner Robins, has been heavily involved with the Table Warming Center and the county’s recent homelessness initiatives. He said several homeless members of the community volunteered to help prepare the warming center.

Explore Keeping the critters warm at Zoo Atlanta

“We didn’t ask them to but they even helped with putting the beds together and cleaning and everything,” Wise said. “I said y’all don’t have to do this and they said they were so grateful for what the community is doing to help them in their situation that they wanted to. It’s just been amazing how the community has come together.”

Table Warming Center coordinator Dara West said anyone experiencing homelessness is welcome to stay at the warming center as long as they are not sick or infectious and complete the center’s intake process.

It will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day through the end of February, providing free breakfast, dinner and sack lunches each day.

West said there are still plenty of opportunities to volunteer and donate to help the warming center.

She recommends that those interested in getting involved follow the Table Warming Center Facebook page for more information. Every Wednesday, they will post about their current items they are seeking donations of.

For those interested in volunteering, the Table Warming Center also has a SignUpGenius page where volunteers can sign up for specific slots.

“We’re just thankful that this church was willing to put themselves out there to really shut down their religious education, their fellowship hall to support this over these months,” West said. “And I’m thankful to the community that everyone is coming together to support addressing the homelessness in our community, because we’ve seen it increasing. Everyone wants to do something, but you don’t know what to do. So I’m glad to be a part of this effort and do what I can do. There’s something for everyone to do.”

Credit: The Telegraph Credit: The Telegraph

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.