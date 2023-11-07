VIDEO: Rome officer, good Samaritans save woman and child from burning SUV

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By John Bailey, Rome News-Tribune
0 minutes ago

A woman who was pulled from a burning SUV by a Rome police officer and two good Samaritans last week said she is incredibly grateful to each of the people who likely saved the lives of her and her son.

“We’re just incredibly grateful,” Samantha Bostick said from the hospital. “It was just a pure blessing that they were there.”

According to information compiled by RPD Community Information Specialist Kelly Madden:

On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. police responded to a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 411 and Mathis Road. Three vehicles were involved in the wreck and one SUV with a woman and child inside began smoking, soon to become fully engulfed in flames.

RPD officer Dow Turrentine was assisting another officer who had conducted a traffic stop nearby when he heard the multi-vehicle wreck occur. A video shows Turrentine raced down the hill and roadway to see an SUV, which had rolled south onto Mathis Road and was starting to smoke.

As the fire quickly gained momentum, he, Christopher Jones of Rome and another bystander worked to rescue Bostick and her son, Liam, who were trapped.

Jones told the Rome News-Tribune that he was headed to work that morning and saw smoke coming from the wreck, then he heard screams. Noticing that a police officer was attempting to free the people inside he ran across the highway to help.

ExploreVIDEO: Atlanta police officers make rescue in flash flood

By the time they got the windows broken open they could see the flames. Moments after the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle, it burst into flames. The Rome-Floyd Fire Department arrived on site to extinguish the fire.

“It was pretty crazy... but sometimes you have to man up,” he said. “I was happy the little boy was good, he just had a little bump on his head. It was a blessing.”

Once freed from the burning vehicle, the injured driver was moved to a patrol car while awaiting EMS to arrive as officer Evan Roden consoled the crying child.

As of Thursday afternoon, Bostick was recovering at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center after undergoing knee surgery. Her son is home after being cleared by emergency room physicians.

“Although the personnel we employ as representatives of the Rome Police Department are trained to respond and react in dangerous and life-threatening situations such as the accident described, we still are amazed and grateful for the immediate call-to-action and level of response that our officers present,” a statement from the RPD read.

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Rome News-Tribune. Visit them online at northwestgeorgianews.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

John Bailey, Rome News-Tribune
Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution 4h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

UGA study finds some military families with children need help with food
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Analyzing Braves’ decisions on Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, others
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

91-year-old Buckhead retiree is a TikTok sensation
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

91-year-old Buckhead retiree is a TikTok sensation
4h ago

Credit: Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News

‘Worse than people can imagine’: Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bailey

Microsoft to invest $1 billion in data center in Floyd County
22h ago
Henry County twins raise nearly $3,000 for kids with cancer
Suwanee church celebrates 170 years
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top