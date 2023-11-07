VIDEO: Rome officer, good Samaritans save woman and child from burning SUV

“We’re just incredibly grateful,” Samantha Bostick said from the hospital. “It was just a pure blessing that they were there.”

According to information compiled by RPD Community Information Specialist Kelly Madden:

On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. police responded to a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 411 and Mathis Road. Three vehicles were involved in the wreck and one SUV with a woman and child inside began smoking, soon to become fully engulfed in flames.

RPD officer Dow Turrentine was assisting another officer who had conducted a traffic stop nearby when he heard the multi-vehicle wreck occur. A video shows Turrentine raced down the hill and roadway to see an SUV, which had rolled south onto Mathis Road and was starting to smoke.

As the fire quickly gained momentum, he, Christopher Jones of Rome and another bystander worked to rescue Bostick and her son, Liam, who were trapped.

Jones told the Rome News-Tribune that he was headed to work that morning and saw smoke coming from the wreck, then he heard screams. Noticing that a police officer was attempting to free the people inside he ran across the highway to help.

By the time they got the windows broken open they could see the flames. Moments after the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle, it burst into flames. The Rome-Floyd Fire Department arrived on site to extinguish the fire.

“It was pretty crazy... but sometimes you have to man up,” he said. “I was happy the little boy was good, he just had a little bump on his head. It was a blessing.”

Once freed from the burning vehicle, the injured driver was moved to a patrol car while awaiting EMS to arrive as officer Evan Roden consoled the crying child.

As of Thursday afternoon, Bostick was recovering at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center after undergoing knee surgery. Her son is home after being cleared by emergency room physicians.

“Although the personnel we employ as representatives of the Rome Police Department are trained to respond and react in dangerous and life-threatening situations such as the accident described, we still are amazed and grateful for the immediate call-to-action and level of response that our officers present,” a statement from the RPD read.

