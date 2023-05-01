UV exposure study will focus on Black outdoor workers in Dougherty County

The goal set for Go Sun Smart Georgia is to partner with employers in southwest Georgia to reduce ultraviolet (UV) exposure, prevent skin cancer and heat stress among underserved outdoor workers, Alexandra Morshed, an assistant professor at Emory who is principal investigator for the project, said.

About 47% of civilian jobs in the United States require some outdoor work, she said.

In addition to the research component, the project also will offer training materials that businesses can use and will cover topics like wearing long sleeves, wearing hats with brims and sunglasses, sunscreen use, rest and using shade, hydration and examining skin for changes.

The county will participate through its Public Works Department, whose workers spend the most time outdoors.

“They are particularly looking at African Americans,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “They have done a lot of research outside that group. Dougherty County is a great fit.”

