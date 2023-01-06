‘Upcycled’ sculpture of Atlanta Hawks logo unveiled at State Farm Arena

The Hawks and Novelis worked with Taylor Means, a local visual artist, to highlight the organizations’ shared vision around sustainability. The artwork was conceived and facilitated by Atlanta Art Consultant, Amy Parry.

“It was an honor for me to collaborate with the Hawks and Novelis,” said Means. “It took Hawks fans making a collective effort to recycle these cans and cups and make this sculpture come to life.”

In April 2022, Green Business Certification Inc., the world’s leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body, announced that State Farm Arena earned TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Platinum certification. With this achievement, State Farm Arena is now the only and world’s first sports and live entertainment venue to receive TRUE certification. Since May 2021, the venue has consistently diverted a minimum of 90 percent of all waste from landfills.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.