Unique guitar-shaped facility coming to Macon airport

The new $12 million “High Note Aviation” facility will replace the old Lowe Aviation facility that operated for more than three-quarters of a century and will continue its charter service. The county’s new building, which will serve as a fuel center, maintenance operation and terminal for private aircraft, is not the only major project getting underway at the county’s two airports.

The long-awaited $30 million runway expansion project at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, which Miller called a “game-changer,” will add 600 feet to lengthen the main runway to 7,100 feet, which will allow larger jets and loaded passenger planes to land on the airstrip in south Bibb County.

The extension could not only help the county lure more passenger flights to Macon, but provide greater opportunities for local aerospace companies to do more business.

The Federal Aviation Administration also approved construction of a new air traffic control tower for Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

At the Macon Downtown Airport, formerly known as Herbert Smart Airport, construction begins Jan. 8 to reconstruct the runway which currently does not comply with the FAA’s line-of-sight requirements.

Macon-Bibb Aviation Director Doug Faour said it should take about six months to level the runway so that pilots can see both the approach and departure ends and avoid collisions and other mishaps.

The County accepted a $5.3 million grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation and agreed to a matching grant of over $1 million for the runway reconstruction. Reeves Construction was awarded the nearly $5.8 million contract and Goodwyn Mills Cawood will bill nearly $565,000 for consulting services on the project.

