Three finalists named to lead Savannah's city government, including current assistant

His team has worked on various SPLOST projects, the expansion of the city’s municipal boundaries through annexation and he also oversaw the city’s first major overhaul of the land use and zoning ordinance known as NEWZO.

Lloyd earned a Master of Public Administration and Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University. He earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of South Carolina (Columbia) and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Clemson University.

Lloyd has previously worked as Public Works and Water Resources operations director and interim revenue director. He has nearly 15 years experience.

Other finalists are Sheryl Long, assistant city manager of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jay Melder, assistant city administrator of Washington, D.C.

"This was a long process, but a process that I think was through and I think we have three excellent candidates with a diverse range of experience," Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday.

In her current position Long helps to manage various city operations, utilities, and regulatory departments. Prior to her taking her job in Cincinnati, Long served as City Administrator for the City of North College Hill for more than three years.

Her primary responsibilities include interfacing with the Department of Building & Inspections, Citizens Complaint Authority, Department of Public Services, Department of Transportation, Economic Inclusion, Emergency Communications Center, Greater Cincinnati Water Works/Storm Water, Human Resources, Managers Advisory Group, Municipal Sewer District, and Office of Environmental Sustainability

Long earned a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and a Master of Arts in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.

Melder currently helps to manage day-to-day operations of the city government, with more than 60 city departments, 37,000 employees, and a $17 billion annual operating budget. He also leads the internal services of the government, including real estate and construction, information technology, human resources and contracting and procurement.

Prior to joining the District of Columbia Government in 2015, Melder helped to coordinate the federal response to homelessness as the Director of Communications and External Affairs for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness under President Obama.

Melder is a graduate of Louisiana State University and American University in Washington, DC.

The finalists will be in Savannah on June 25 and 26 to participate in interviews and community panels. Council members will appoint citizens and business community representatives to participate in the panel interviews with the finalists.

"I want to thank my colleagues on Savannah City Council for their patience and their work during this process," Johnson said.

"We are well on our way to naming Savannah's next city manager."

City Council relaunched the process to hire a new leader earlier this year after approving a $23,500 contract with Development Associates, a talent search firm.

The firm utilized a performance assessment approach when looking at candidates. An assessment center is a process where candidates are examined to determine their suitability for specific types of employment.

According to the job posting, the city sought candidates with a master’s degree in public or business administration or related field with 10 years of professional experience in municipal management. Candidates were also to have at least five years at the level of assistant manager or manager in a comparably sized city.

The posting lists priorities for the new city manager to include responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the council/manager model of government and leading economic development, job development, affordable housing, infrastructure maintenance and planning

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KmartSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Three finalists named to lead Savannah's city government, including current assistant