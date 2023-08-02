This scenic Georgia highway is named 1 of the most feared roadways in the U.S.

By Mona Moore, Ledger-Enquirer
5 hours ago
X

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.

A survey of 3,000 roadtrippers identified one Georgia highway as one of the scariest roads in the country.

Also known as Martha Berry Highway, U.S. Route 27 ranked as the 44th most feared route. The state road is a 356-mile highway that spans the length of the state and as far north as Fort Wayne, Indiana. The southern route will take you to Tallahassee, Florida.

The roadway runs through Columbus, LaGrange and Rome. The scenic route takes you through Callaway Resort and Gardens and Wautauga State Forest.

QuestionPro conducted the survey for Mitsubishi Motors last month. While ranked 44th in the country, the survey identifies the mostly rural U.S. 27 as the scariest route in Georgia.

The 10 Most Feared Routes in the U.S.

The survey ranks these roads as the 10 “most feared routes” in the country. The top five’s listed dangers include high temperatures, minimal services, desolate locations with long stretches between towns and limited visibility.

  1. New Mexico: U.S. Route 285
  2. California: Death Valley Road (SR-190)
  3. Texas: U.S. Route 90
  4. Hawaii: Saddle Road (Hawaii Route 200)
  5. Nevada: U.S. Route 50 “The Loneliest Road in America”
  6. Kentucky: Mountain Parkway (KY-9002)
  7. South Dakota: U.S. Route 14A (Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway)
  8. Alaska: Dalton Highway (AK-11)
  9. New York: State Route 17
  10. Mississippi: U.S. Route 49

To see the complete list of 50 scary roads, visit gunthermitsubishi.com.

