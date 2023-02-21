The Enterprise: Rome’s Black-owned newspaper operated for nearly 50 years

Credit: Rome Area History Center Credit: Rome Area History Center

According to Morrell Johnson Darko’s ‘The Rivers Meet: A history of African-Americans in Rome, Georgia’: “Over 10,000 people read The Rome Enterprise weekly, for the 44 years (Atwater) headed it. It served not only Floyd County but neighboring counties as well. He was very successful with his newspaper, even though his only newspaper experience had been limited to serving on the college newspaper and publishing a small paper for a few months in Jackson, Georgia. He also issued other publications successfully, including a city directory of the ‘colored’ people and Farmer’s Fair of Rome.”

The son of a minister, Atwater was an educated man and an educator, who hailed from Upson County but made his way to Rome. Atwater and a few trustees founded the East Rome Graded Normal Industrial School in 1899 and he served as its principal.

They were able to build a two story school building without any public funds, Darko writes, and later the school was merged into the public school system, but as a separate institution.

“He delighted in leading the youth of his race to higher levels of intellectual and spiritual truth,” Darko writes.

Preservation

The history center is working to scan and digitize what may be the only complete collection of The Rome Enterprise. It was donated to the center by local historian Rufus Turner.

Once scanned and digitized, copies of The Enterprise will be sent to the Georgia Archives, the University of Georgia and, of course, be exhibited at the RAHC downtown, where visitors will be able to view them.

“These newspapers are significant because you can read about deaths and other important occurrences in the Black community,” Tilly said. “If you had a son or daughter going into the military, it would be in there. You could see ads from African American businesses.”

But it wasn’t the only newspaper put together by Rome’s Black community. Like many high schools across the country, Rome’s Main High School — the high school Blacks attended in the segregationist South — also published its own.

Main High School’s The Pennant covered the life and times of students at the high school. From senior class notes to an open letter to teachers at the school, the publication chronicled news of the day including introducing new faculty and less serious, sometimes even whimsical, topics.

Credit: Rome Area History Center Credit: Rome Area History Center

The newspaper covered band news, enrollment and even the who’s who of the senior class of 1958: “Quietest girl, Madeline Davidson; quietest boy, Nathaniel Davis. Tallest girl, Bertha Holland; tallest boy, James Schott. Most handsome boy, Nathaniel Davis; prettiest girl, Mary Pinson. Cutest boy, George Ingram; Cutest girl, Faith Wimbley. Neatest girl, Essie Chunn; neatest boy, William Strickland...” and so on.

Atwater, and others in the Black community, recognized that a community has to have a voice.

“At the time, the local newspaper, the Rome News-Tribune, didn’t often carry news from the Black community and that was just a sign of the times,” Tilly said. “The Enterprise was how news about the Black community was shared.”

Editor’s Note We would like to thank everyone at the Rome Area History Center for their efforts to preserve local history. In order to make this story possible, they made themselves available at a moment’s notice and went above and beyond to assist our efforts to tell the tale of Rome’s Black business history. We’d also like to thank Rufus Turner who spent his life compiling the history of Rome’s Black community. In the next few weeks we’ll work to remember Rome’s Black entrepreneurs as part of Black History Month.

Credit: Rome News-Tribune Credit: Rome News-Tribune

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Rome News-Tribune. Visit them online at northwestgeorgianews.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.