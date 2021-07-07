That’s So Savannah: Which Savannah dive bar was frequented by President Jimmy Carter?

Pinkie Master’s was opened in 1953 by Luis Christopher Masterpolis, better known as Pinkie. It was originally called The Rainbow Grill, but Masterpolis was such a colorful and beloved character that everyone just referred to it by his nickname.

Being politically minded, Pinkie was an early supporter of Jimmy Carter, and consequently Carter visited Pinkie’s bar on several occasions while campaigning as a state senator and Georgia governor. The idea that Carter, a straight-laced and deeply religious Baptist, would hang out at a “seedy” bar, should actually not come as a big surprise. Historically speaking, politicians visiting local watering holes to mingle with their constituents used to be more common. Also, Carter was best buds with Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers Band, so he associated with all kinds of people.

The popular local lore is that Carter even announced his run for president from the bar at Pinkie’s. This story is probably not entirely true, but Carter did stand on the bar on another occasion. Pinkie died shortly after Carter was elected president, so when Carter visited Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day in 1978 to speak to the Hibernia Society, he snuck out of the Desoto Hilton Hotel with his security detail and stopped in at Pinkie Masters.

There Carter stood on the bar and addressed the 125 people present with a fond tribute to his good friend, Pinkie. To commemorate the moment, a plaque was placed on the bar where Carter stood.

Pinkie Master’s changed owners several times over the years and when a former owner was ignominiously evicted from the building, he took the plaque with him. Fortunately, a year later, the plaque was returned to its rightful home.

On St. Patrick’s Day of 2017, a ceremony was held at what is now called The Original Pinkie Masters, to set the plaque back into the bar. Former President Jimmy Carter even sent a signed letter of support that read, “I will always remember the times I had at your establishment. When I ran for Governor, Pinkie himself was one of my most important supporters. And when I was back in Savannah as President of the Unites States, I will never forget standing on the bar to say thank you.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: That’s So Savannah: Which Savannah dive bar was frequented by President Jimmy Carter?