That's So Savannah: Where was the '40 Acres and a Mule' order read to the public?

Run by pastor Henry Cunningham—who was one of the city’s richest antebellum Black businessmen—the Second African Baptist Church quickly became the go-to church for the wealthier members of the free African American community. The original wooden church burned down, but a new building was built in 1925 and contains the original pulpit, prayer benches, and choir chairs.

The Second African Baptist Church is an important part of Black history on its own merits, but there are some important historical events that took place there that really make it an important landmark.

When General William T. Sherman ended his March to the Sea in Savannah in 1865, he met with local African American leaders and ministers to discuss what former slaves wanted to do with their new freedom.

Based on their desire to live on their own land, away from white society and former slave owners, Sherman drafted Special Field Order 15, which is commonly known as the “40 Acres and a Mule” order. On February 3, 1865, a few weeks after Sherman issued the order, Union officer Rufus Saxton read the order to a gathering of African Americans in front of the Second African Baptist Church.

Some 400,000 acres of confiscated land in the region extending from Charleston, South Carolina to St. John’s River in Florida, including the Sea Islands and continuing inland for 30 miles, was to be doled out to the freed people to farm and live. A mule was never actually part of the deal until Sherman added it later.

Unfortunately, just a few months later, the order was revoked by President Abraham Lincoln’s successor, Andrew Johnson. The land was restored to its former white slave-holding owners, and 40,000 black families were left without a home, forcing them to become rent paying sharecroppers.

A more positive historical moment occurred at this location 100 years later when, in 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (who had once called Savannah “one of the most desegregated cities in the deep south.”) gave a version of his “I Have a Dream” speech to the congregation of the Second African Baptist Church, before he gave his famous address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Savannahians heard it here first and the momentous event is memorialized each year at Second African Baptist Church, which still operates today.

