That’s So Savannah: What Savannah landmark represented Africa in a popular TV series?

The ruins of Jones' fortified tabby house, built in 1745, is the oldest standing structure in Savannah. Visitors come to Wormsloe for its trails, historical tours, and costumed colonial interpretations, but the highlight of the plantation is the mile-long road that leads to the site from the entrance. With mossy oaks lined up on either side of the road, the branches create a picturesque, natural archway.

There is a common misconception that the “Run, Forrest, Run!” scene from the movie “Forrest Gump” was shot on this stretch of road and it’s an honest mistake to make. The actual film location for this scene was in Yemassee, South Carolina and its tree-lined path does bare a striking resemblance to Wormsloe. “Forrest Gump” may not have been shot at Wormsloe, but another iconic production was.

When the producers of “Roots,” the Emmy Award winning television mini-series from 1977 about the Atlantic slave trade, were scouting for locations for their series, they were mostly searching in Southern California. In the book “Inside the Story of T.V.’s ‘Roots,’” producer Stan Margulies recounted that there was nowhere in California that even remotely resembled West Africa and there was not a big enough budget to actually film in Africa.

Marguiles was terrified that if they tried to pass California off as Africa, the show would be a “total disaster.” Fortunately, after more scouting, “Roots” author Alex Haley visited Savannah, agreed that the salt flats at Wormsloe (that appear a few times a month when the water recedes) looked close enough to Gambia, and television history was made.

“Roots” remains one of the highest-rated U.S. programs in television history, and Wormsloe one of the most popular and beloved tourist spots in Savannah. Next time you visit Wormsloe, look out upon the marshland and imagine you are in another continent.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: That’s So Savannah: What Savannah landmark represented Africa in a popular TV series?