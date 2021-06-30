That’s So Savannah: What role did Savannah play in the American Revolution?

Nine months prior, the Boston Tea Party had occurred in Massachusetts sparking what would soon become the American Revolution. With colonists in an uproar about British policy and a Continental Congress called for in Virginia, Georgia’s Royal Governor James Wright issued an order forbidding gatherings and speaking out against Great Britain.

That didn’t stop 30 Georgia representatives, calling themselves the Sons of Liberty, from meeting at Tondee’s Tavern to draft resolutions condemning the Intolerable Acts and unfair taxes. Peter Tondee himself stood at the door with a list like a bouncer to make sure no uninvited guests got in.

On June 5, 1775, the rebellious Sons of Liberty met at Tondee’s again to celebrate the king’s birthday. With war breaking out, the pumped-up patriots erected a liberty pole, drank 30 toasts with accompanying cannon fire, and paraded the streets with rifles and bayonets.

In July, Georgia’s Second Provincial Congress met at Tondee’s where they elected representatives for the Continental Congress and created the first government of Georgia.

Peter Tondee died in October 1775, but his wife Lucy continued to run Tondee’s Tavern where it remained the center of Georgia’s Provincial Congress until the British captured Savannah in 1778. After the British left in 1782, the Congress continued to use Tondee’s Tavern as the seat of government until they moved to Augusta in 1785.

Unfortunately, Tondee’s Tavern burned down in the Great Savannah Fire of 1796, but in 1899 the Georgia Society of Colonial Dames of America put a plaque on the building at the corner of Whitaker and Broughton Street (now the location of The Coffee Fox) to mark the site where Georgia’s government was born.

In 2013, a restaurant opened on Bay Street bearing the name Tondee's Tavern to keep the legend alive. As far as anyone knows, no revolutions have been hatched in the new Tondee's Tavern ... yet.

Haitians join the fight

It is important to note that it wasn't only Georgians that fought for independence in Savannah. Black foreign soldiers also fought valiantly to help America win the war.

The Siege of Savannah is considered one of the bloodiest battles of the Revolutionary War. The British had captured Savannah, so a year later, from September 16 to October 18, 1779, a Franco-American coalition attempted a siege to retake the city.

The Americans were joined by the Chasseurs-Volontaires de Saint-Domingue, an all-Black regiment from what is now Haiti. The Chasseurs-Volontaires were all volunteer soldiers, recruited from free men of color, and enlisted as part of a contingent of French troops sent to the South to assist the Americans.

They were not only the largest Black regiment to serve in the War of Independence, but also, at 545 soldiers, the largest military unit to serve in the Siege of Savannah. The Chasseurs had the role of digging fortifications for the siege, but ultimately fought in the front lines.

The British ended up winning that battle and held onto Savannah until 1782. When the war was over some of the Chasseurs-Volontaires, battle-hardened and enlightened about the tyranny of colonization, returned home and helped lead the slave insurrections beginning in 1791 that led to the overthrow of the French, the end of slavery, and the formation of the first Black government in the Western Hemisphere.

Unfortunately, after Haitians fought for America’s independence, America, still a slaveholding nation, didn’t return the favor and sided with the French during Haiti’s own battle for freedom.

Thousands of soldiers of color, including the Chasseurs-Volontaires, fought in the Revolutionary War, but very few have ever been commemorated and their efforts have been largely forgotten. To correct this exclusion from history a monument to the Haitians who fought for America was erected in Franklin Square in 2007 (and completed in 2009).

The statue, supported by the Miami-based Haitian-American Historical Society and sculpted by artist James Mastin, depicts six life-sized Chasseurs-Volontaires soldiers, all nameless except for one. The little drummer boy at the front of the group represents Henri Christophe, who allegedly fought in the Siege of Savannah as a teen before growing up to become the king of Haiti.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: That’s So Savannah: What role did Savannah play in the American Revolution?