Terrell County sees influx of development after decades of stagnancy

Terrell County Commission Chairman Wilbur T. Gamble said there’s no question the county is growing economically. In fact, Gamble said, it’s the largest growth the county’s seen since the early 1970s.

The economic growth has led to population growth as well, the commission chairman said. Terrell gained 400-500 people from 2015 to 2020, and despite a slight decline in the last U.S. Census, Gamble said he believes the growth will continue.

“If you look at southwest Georgia as a whole, there were only three out of 27 counties that didn’t have a loss in population that was fairly significant,” Gamble said. “We were one of those.”

Credit: Lucille Lannigan Credit: Lucille Lannigan

The southwest Georgia county is neighbored by counties that follow a regional trend of declining population and stagnant development. Dougherty, Randolph and Calhoun counties are just some of its neighbors experiencing this shrinkage. To Terrell’s east, Lee County was named one of Georgia’s fastest-growing communities after the 2000-2010 census. County and city officials in Terrell are hoping their county follows those footsteps.

Ace Hardware, Jack’s Family Restaurant, Subway and a new Albany Area Primary Health Care Center are some of the recent developments the county has seen. Locstop, a new travel center, was the biggest investment in the area so far, an $8 million project by the Brad Lanier Oil Company.

The site of an old Piggly Wiggly was just purchased, and a new grocery store will be built there soon. Negotiations to find a replacement for the old Tyson Plant in Dawson are underway, the chairman said. A fire in 2018 caused the poultry plant to close and cost the city 300 jobs.

A group is interested in putting in a similar plant at the location, Gamble said.

Finding an occupant for the plant could create as many as 300 more jobs — some technical and high-skilled, Tracy Hester, Dawson’s City Manager said. Negotiations could be completed within the year, he said.

Gamble chalks the growth up to several factors.

First, the county boasts the lowest tax millage rate in the region. It hasn’t increased the rate in 20 years, and county officials don’t plan to, he said. For the 2023 tax year, the county millage rate will be set at 13.49 mills, according to a document given to The Albany Herald.

“You come to Terrell County, you build a $300,000 house and then you compare it to what you’ll pay for the surrounding counties of Lee or Dougherty or even from the smaller counties, and you’re probably gonna pay $1,500 to $2,000 a year or more in taxes,” Gamble said.

Next on the list is community and governmental relations, which the chairman said exists a harmony. The city, county and school board work together to benefit the community.

Michael McCoy, who began working as Terrell County’s interim County Administrator in September, said he’s seen effective board leadership all around.

Leaders are community-focused and allow leadership to do what’s necessary to achieve goals, McCoy, the former Dougherty County administrator, said.

“The personnel are allowed the freedom to be creative, to provide input, to do things they haven’t done before, to propose exciting opportunities and events for the community,” he said. “I’m very encouraged by what I’ve seen.”

The community sees it, too, McCoy said. It’s coming together collectively for the first time in years and is excited about the growth, he said. For the first time in about a decade, Gamble said he too is hearing people speak positively about the county.

“I’m seeing … a lot of people talking more in terms of their children coming back and living in Terrell County where 10 years ago … they didn’t really see it as a place you would want to be,” Gamble said. “There’s an enthusiasm I’ve seen from people from all walks of life.”

Third on Gamble’s list is Terrell’s geographic situation. The county sits close to all of the major economic engines in southwest Georgia, he said. It’s about 20 minutes away from major towns.

U.S. 82 links the county to Albany and sees about 15,000 cars a day, Hester said. Now, he says, the challenge is turning Terrell from a road stop to a destination. That focus begins in Dawson — the county seat.

When Hester took on the city manager’s position about four years ago, he entered a city where “there was nothing that didn’t need touching up,” he said.

“Prior to 3 1/2 years ago, nothing had happened here for 20 years,” Hester said. “There was no growth, no improvements of any kind. I came here with a plan, and about 2 to 3 weeks in I threw that out the window — not realizing just how bad the situation was for the city.”

Credit: Albany Herald Credit: Albany Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Albany Herald. The Albany Herald publishes daily in print and online at albanyherald.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Southwest Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.