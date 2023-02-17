Teen opens K-pop store in Macon

Credit: Jason Vorhees Credit: Jason Vorhees

Her mom, who has civilian IT job at Robins Air Force base in Warner Robins, built the store’s website. But Chase has the final say on what’s featured on it.

New to Middle Georgia

Macon K-Pop is the only K-pop store of its kind in Middle Georgia, Chase said.

She offers a variety of albums, photocard binders and other accessories. While there are a few vinyl records, they’re not as popular as the K-pop albums that include CDs, photocards of the idols and other goodies that fans like to collect and trade. Within the K-pop culture, idols refers to the artists, Chase said.

An individual album may include different photocards, which leads some fans to buy the same album multiple times to get the photocards they desire, Chase said. Some fans also trade photocards similarly to how baseball cards are traded. The photobook includes promotional photos and generally the track list, credits and messages from the artists. The photocards are of individual artists. Other inclusions may include postcards, bookmarks or stickers.

An advantage of having a K-pop store rather than only an online business is that people can hold the albums, which is especially important to collectors, Chase said.

“Most people like to physically hold the albums and look at them because you never know what exactly the size is gonna be in,” Chase said. “Some people have very specific ways that they organize their albums where if it’s something too big for their shelf, they’re not going to get it.”

For fans who only want the music, there are albums with just QR codes. But they aren’t as popular because most fans want the photobooks and other inclusions, Chase said.

“Some people like all of it. Some people just focus on trading. Some just focus on the dance and don’t even really collect the albums but love the music just as much,” Chase said. “It’s such a big variety.”

What’s most popular in the K-pop genre, Chase said, are the boy groups and the girl groups. Her favorite K-pop idol is The8 from the boys group, Seventeen.

All the members of the boys groups and girls groups sing. But some members specialize in rap, or are known more for their dance moves than singing, Chase said. In contrast, members of K-pop bands sing and play instruments.

While K-pop has been around for years, Chase believes the music genre really took off in the U.S. market about 2010 with groups like Girls’ Generation and SHINee.

Even if you’re not familiar with K-pop, most folks likely have heard, or know of, PSY’s 2012 global hit “Gangnam Style,” which became the first YouTube video to hit 1 billion views, according to an Associated Press tweet.

“People love music and the dancing,” Chase said. “These music videos and the concepts they do are also such a big part of it ... There’s so much artistic aspects that go into all of it.

“You’ll have groups that they will write and produce all of their own music compared to like some other companies that make music for the artists,” Chase said. “All of their ideas from the members are going into album concepts from what the packaging is like to what the photo looks like to the choreography to the songs to like everything.”

In the future, she’d like to hold events at Macon K-Pop such as photocard trading events and random dance events.

“There’s no place where K-pop fans can go and get together and actually interact with other people that have similar interests to them … So, I wanted to kind of provide like a safe place for K-pop fans and a way for us to all get to know each other more,” she said.”

There’s a large space in the back of the store that may be transformed for such events, while her mom noted that they may seek a permit to temporarily close a section of Vineville for a big, random K-pop dance party.

“Dance events, which is a big thing in the K-pop world, are where we learn the choreographies of these K-pop songs have and then we can all get together and we’ll play like random parts of the songs, and if you know the song, you jump in and you dance,” Chase said. “It’s just a way to have fun with this community.”

The backstory

As she really got into K-pop over the past few years ago, Chase said she saw the need for a local K-pop store and approached her parents about opening one.

Chase and her friends had been traveling to the closest K-pop store in Doraville near Atlanta to get their K-pop fix, and while stores like Hot Topic and Barnes and Noble carry K-pop albums, they offer only select K-pop groups and not a large variety of the genre, she said.

Also, Chase and her dad, who’s a chef and co-owner of Root 76 Cuisine in Warner Robins, have talked for years about doing a business together such as a retail store on a corner where they’d have cute anime and cutesy products such as stuffed animals and decor, she said.

Chase decided that she’d rather operate her own retail store after high school than go to college and after doing some research, her parents thought the K-pop idea was sound and have launched the business for her.

“My thought process was get it open now and by the time she’s ready to graduate, then take her on as a partner or pass it on to her and this would become her business and her future,” her mom, Misty, said.

“We even set it up — we did an LLC — as a retail company doing business as a K-pop store so at any point, K-pop is no longer bringing in income or anything, she can move into a different retail of her desire and not go through that LLC process all over.”

Her parents handle the financial aspect of the business, with plans to teach that to Chase so that she can take that over when she’s 18, said her dad, Scott.

Chase is enrolled in the VIP Academy, the Bibb County School District’s online homeschool option. She does her school work on Mondays and Tuesdays, when Macon K-Pop is closed, or when she gets in after work if she hasn’t already completed the course work.

Her friends are “all super supportive.” One lent a hand the first few days that Macon K-pop was open and helped Chase set up the album displays.

Discussions with her friends, who all seemed to know what “they wanted to do when they grew up,” led Chase to really think about what she wanted to do after graduating from high school.

She was also talking about this with her parents when the idea for Macon K-Pop came to her.

“I was also mentioning how there’s no (K-pop) community. I want more friends to talk about K-pop with and what not and there’s not really much,” Chase said. “Then I was like, hmm, you know, it would be fun to maybe like own a K-pop store. It was just randomly brought up.”

Hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

