Storytime with the Savannah Morning News: Deep Center's Marquice L. Williams reads, 'The Giving Tree'

A fire captain, a school teacher and a storyteller. A college basketball coach and the owner of Savannah's championship-winning baseball team. Together they've joined "Storytime with the Savannah Morning News," a weeklong video series in which these locals support youth literacy by sharing their favorite children's books.

Let's face it, children have been through a lot over the past 18 months. The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a danger, but a drag, and kids are in the center of it as they return to school in these confusing times.