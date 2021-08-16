St. Joseph's/Candler hospitals' number of COVID-19 patients breaks countywide records

"These numbers are numbers we haven't seen before," said Hinchey, "If there's one thing everyone can do ... right now, we are asking you, please get vaccinated."

According to St. Joseph's/Candler, there are currently 29 ICU COVID-19 patients, up from 19 on Friday. Of those ICU patients, 86% were not fully vaccinated.

Nearly 87% of the 129 non-ICU COVID-related hospitalizations were unvaccinated, up from Friday's 94.

Hinchey noted that a significant number of vaccinated patients who were still infected with COVID-19 have significant co-morbidities such as diabetes.

Others included chemotherapy and cancer surgery patients.

The average age of patients now is 54, Hinchey said. When they were at their previous peak last year, the average age was 64 to 66.

"One positive news in all of this is that there are a minimum amount of nursing home patients here," said Hinchey.

He also points out that "the length of stay is around that eight days versus 15 when this thing hit the fan and also the mortality rate is very low."

The total number of COVID-related deaths at the two hospitals for August so far is 22.

In terms of the delta variant, Hinchey says they are not seeing harsher outcomes from unvaccinated patients at this time. The number of people affected by the variant is also uncertain as the St. Joseph's/Candler is awaiting reports on lab work sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.

Running out of time

Hinchey did not rule further restricting visitation and taking additional precautions once COVID-19 admissions surpass 160 patients.

St. Joseph's/Candler already has several measures in place to accommodate the growing surge. Hinchey said the hospitals are discharging as many patients as they can to safely free up bed space, including maximizing the number of patients who are eligible for home health.

Additionally, they've opened up floors that have previously been dormant.

Hinchey said that they were was anticipating issues when they saw the vaccine rate wasn't keeping pace with the bed rate. The health system brought in 25 to 30 medical personnel 45 days ago and currently have enough staff and are able to perform all needed services, but "it's not going to be okay in October," he said.

The current number of Chatham County residents with one vaccine dose is 49%. Those who are fully vaccinated are at 43%

According to the Coastal Health District, Memorial Health University Medical Center reached 124 COVID-19 patients. Their previous high prior to the current surge was 78 on Jan. 7. The hospital started the month with 69 patients.

Chatham County's 7-day rolling average for infections is at about 291.

"My heart goes out to the caregivers on the floor," said Hinchey, "So let's do it for the sake of the community...if we can get that vaccination rate up, we can take care of those COVID positive patients that get readmitted. We just can’t take care of 80% to 90% of them being unvaccinated. That’s what’s putting the stress on the elastic band."

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: St. Joseph's/Candler hospitals' number of COVID-19 patients breaks countywide records