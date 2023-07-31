South Georgia woman charged in alleged plot to kill estranged husband in Bahamas

This story was originally published by the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

A Thomasville woman is under arrest after Bahamian police said they uncovered a plot crafted by her and two men to kill her estranged husband.

According to Bahamas Court News, police arrested Lindsay Shiver, 36, along with her lover Terrance Bethel, 28, of Guana Cay, Abaco, and alleged hitman Farron Newbold Jr., 28, of the Bahamas.

Bahamian police said they uncovered the plot to kill Robert Shiver, a former Auburn University football player, on July 16 while searching the phone and a social media app of a suspected burglar.

A source familiar with the investigation told Bahamas Court News the Shivers have a home in the Bahamas, where Lindsay first began an affair with Bethel. Robert Shiver had filed for divorce.

“On July 16, 2023, at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to, commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” the police report said.

Once arrested in Abaco, the trio was flown to Nassau, where they appeared in court Friday. They were not required to enter a plea and have to return to court Oct. 5.