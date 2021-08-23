Slow down! Speed cameras near Savannah-Chatham schools are watching, with citations in the mail

“These [cameras] are to supplement our patrol officers,” said Betsy Nolen, spokesperson for the Chatham County Police Department. She added the cameras won’t replace the officers in the school zones. If an officer catches a driver going just one mile over the posted speed limit in a school zone, the officer will pull the driver over and write a citation, not a warning.

Starting Sept. 16, the cameras will take photos of the alleged speeders and send them electronically to CCPD. Sworn officers will review the photos and the accompanying data before a citation is issued. Cameras will capture a picture of the vehicle, its tag (license plate) and the speed of the vehicle. Citations will be issued to registered drivers of vehicles traveling more than 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit. Drivers will receive citations by mail. Fines start at $75 for the first offense.

Speed cameras are installed in school zones around the following schools: May Howard and Marshpoint elementary schools; Georgetown K-8, Coastal Middle and St. Andrew’s schools. These locations were chosen after the CCPD conducted a speed study which revealed, of the 92,837 vehicles observed, 10,714 (11.5%) were traveling above the posted speed limit.

Numbers of speeders detected during this first grace week were not available as of Thursday afternoon.

Drivers should also be aware the cameras will be active from one hour before school starts to one hour after the end of the school – and all day, not just when students are traveling to or from school.

CCPD added that cameras installed near Port Wentworth and Bloomingdale elementary schools have resulted in a reduction of speeders in those locations by 84% and 76%, respectively. Nolen said speed cameras may be added near other schools in the future.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

