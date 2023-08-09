Six Flags Over Georgia launches new coaster enthusiast event

Six Flags Over Georgia is inviting guests to go beyond the steel with Coaster Fest, happening August 19-20.

This new, exclusive festival gives coaster enthusiasts the chance to get up close and personal with some of the most thrilling roller coasters in the Southeast, with behind the scenes tours, lift hill walks, presentations from park officials and exclusive ride times.

Just for Coaster Fest, guests can take a peek behind the curtain and get a look at the inner workings of Six Flags Over Georgia. Attendees can register for guided tours of various attractions, like The Great American Scream Machine, THE RIDDLER Mindbender, JUSTICE LEAGUE Battle for Metropolis, maintenance buildings and Fright Fest haunted houses.

Guests can reach new heights by climbing up two of the park’s most recognized roller coasters and experience views of the Atlanta skyline from 200-feet at the top of Goliath or take in a sunset walk up 104-feet on The Great American Scream Machine. Lift hill walks are an additional fee with limited availability and the proceeds will be donated to a local STEM organization.

The park also plans to have a limited seating park presentation from the Six Flags Over Georgia Leadership Team on Aug. 19 during Coaster Fest about what the park has planned for their upcoming 2024 season.

Coaster Fest attendees can enjoy lower wait times on some of the park’s most popular attractions, such as Goliath, BATMAN: The Ride and SUPERMAN: Ultimate Flight, with exclusive ride times outside of normal park operating hours. During these exclusive ride times, attendees will be treated to even more fun with music, characters, grilled dinner and continental breakfasts.

Guests who purchase a Roller Coaster 5K booklet and ride 16,404-feet of coaster track during Coaster Fest can get an exclusive prize. Guests do not need to purchase a Coaster Fest event ticket to participate, but a Roller Coaster 5K booklet is included with an event ticket.

Event tickets include access to two days of Coaster Fest, as well as other exclusive benefits like catered meals, the Roller Coaster 5K and event souvenirs. Park admission and parking is not included with an event ticket. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, as Coaster Fest is a limited capacity event.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

