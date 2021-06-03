Sen. Raphael Warnock promises federal investment in infrastructure in recent tour of Savannah

Warnock took a tour through the Five Hives and Vines facility at Seapoint Industrial Complex, a site built less than 100 yards from a solar power array, atop the former City of Savannah Deptford Landfill.

Home to over 240,000 honeybees, the Statesboro-based beekeeping and meadery aims to establish a pollinator garden to help bolster the honeybee population in Savannah with a wildflower garden.

"What we need is vision and innovation, and that's what the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is all about. It's about investing in our R&D," Warnock said. "It's the creative, out-of-the-box solutions that marry public and private for the sake of building the kind of industrial future that can sustain the high-wage jobs of the future."

"I'm a proud Savannahian. It's always good to be back here at home, and my hometown has always led our state, and our nation, really, in innovative infrastructure and logistics advancements," Warnock said. "Seapoint is an excellent example of this."

Warnock also doubled down on fellow Sen. Jon Ossoff's promise of getting the GPA the funds it needs as the company continues the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.

The project is funded through the end of the federal government's fiscal year on Sept. 30. Approximately $100 million more will be needed in upcoming budget cycles, according to a GPA spokesperson.

"I was absolutely inspired by what I've seen all day. I got up on the crane, I think 152 feet up. I saw the work that's being done, the expansion of the port, but most importantly, I saw a vision of the future and what's possible," Warnock said. "And that future unfolds only when we have the collaboration of private industry and federal governmental investments. Georgia, and this region in particular, is on the cutting edge of that work."

Savannah wasn't the full extent of Warnock's trip across the state. On Wednesday, he visited the Kia Manufacturing Plant in West Point and the Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins.

"I'm going to be doing everything I can in the United States Senate, in the commerce committee, to get the kind of investments that we need so that we see more private sector work unfold and come into fruition," Warnock said.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News.

