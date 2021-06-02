Cooley explained the proposed millage rate reduction is mainly due to the steady flow of income from property taxes. The tax digest has expanded by 5% over the past year, Cooley said.

“We have been very blessed with property values," said Larry Jackson, the district's chief financial officer. "[In the] late ’90s and early 2000s, we benefited from the housing boom, but since that time there have been some ups and downs. We also try to not go overboard with programs. We’ve been conservative in nature. The main cause is we live in a county where property values have been in our favor.”

The school board was expected to discuss and approve the proposed millage rate at the board meeting late Wednesday afternoon. A decision was not made by press time.

The June 16 budget hearing is will include a public comment period. To register to address the board, call 912-395-5534 or email Mary.Davis-Brown@sccpss.com no later than 1 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: School tax millage rate reduction proposed for Savannah-Chatham County