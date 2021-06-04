School board: Mask wearing should be optional next year; student transportation still being worked out

As for mandating the wearing of face masks, the school district will show some flexibility, in alignment with recent rulings from the city of Savannah and the state of Georgia. The city's mask mandate was allowed to expire this week basically saying fully vaccinated people don't have to wear face masks while out in public, but once inside city buildings, masks are still required.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order last week basically prohibiting school districts from mandating face masks for students. Levett said that by the time the first day of school rolls around, mask wearing should be optional, based upon current COVID transmission levels and number of people vaccinated. However, parents would still have the authority to make the decision regarding face masks for their children.

To wear or not wear face masks, Joe Buck, board president, asked parents to consider the consequences of their decision. While he agreed that it’s a personal choice, he cautioned parents about what their decision could mean for the general school population. While most staff have been vaccinated, many school-age children have not.

“I hope that you will not just consider your own likes and dislikes, and what do you think is being imposed [upon you] and try to keep everyone safe together,” Buck said.

Transportation issues

As for transportation of students, Buck said details are still being worked out and students on the buses will adhere to current social distancing guidelines when they are known. Transporting approximately 26,000 students everyday will take some work among the district and parents, according to Buck.

"Please understand as we put forth new requirements and ideas to understand that many of you were very concerned about your child not being in school," Buck said. "Now your child is going to have the opportunity to be in face-to-face school, but some of you may have to help us with transportation." The "Hub" system is one of the ideas on the table for next year's student transportation.

Levett echoed Buck's concerns about student transportation. "We don't want parents to be surprised that we will most likely not be able to transport the 26,000 students that we have," Levett said during her operational update report. "We are continuing to seek partnerships that will allow us to legally transport for children. And we'll keep you up-to-date with all of that."

Safety of school bus drivers is also a consideration. At the May 5 school board meeting, Levett said, "The school bus drivers have made it very clear that they are also aware and keeping in touch with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not issued guidelines for student transportation, but has said that school districts may consider allowing students to use public transportation, if needed. According to the Chatham Area Transportation website at catchacat.org, students age 6-18 can ride the bus for half-fare. Children under 6 years old ride for free, but must be accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

Critical race theory

Two members of the public addressed the board regarding the teaching of critical race theory. Both speakers expressed their opposition to including CRT in the curriculum.

Basically, critical race theory has been around for 40 years. At its core is the belief that racism is societal. It is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies, according to an article on edweek.com.

"I've learned that Chatham County Public Schools wants to incorporate critical race theory or CRT into the curriculum, and I have just say no," said Meghan Holbrook. "From my research, I gathered that CRT is just another Marxist practice that attempts to judge a person by their skin color, instead of the content of their character."

"CRT has no place in the classroom," added Jeanne Seaver. "CRT explicitly divides all people by race into one or two classes: the oppressor or the oppressed. We will not tolerate indoctrination and racism in our schools. Parents of all races and backgrounds in our district do not want CRT."

In response, the district stated it aligns its curriculum to Georgia State standards and has "no plan or movement to incorporate critical race theory into our K-12 curriculum. Our curriculum is based off the approved standards from the Georgia Standards of Excellence," wrote Andrea Burkiett, interim director of curriculum and instruction, in an email response. Standards for all subjects and all grades are available on the Georgia Department of Education website at gadoe.org.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: School board: Mask wearing should be optional next year; student transportation still being worked out