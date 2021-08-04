Savannah VOICE Festival is back with live performances, classic operas and family fun

“I know for some people wearing a mask is less enjoyable, but we have to keep in mind that a year ago, we couldn’t even be in a room to hear these voices.”

The ninth annual festival will offer the opera and musical theater performances that we’ve come to expect from SVF as well as something a little different.

On Saturday, August 21, you can enjoy a condensed version of the Puccini opera “La Bohème” at Asbury Memorial Church.

“'La Bohème' is one of the most frequently performed Italian operas, and we are thrilled to say that The Savannah VOICE Festival and Savannah Opera are back live with this piece. This is one of the most romantic pieces ever written and in this version, the melodies we all love are in there, but we move the story along in one continuous segment.”

On August 14, SVF fans will also be able to enjoy a collaborative composition between Composer in Residence, Michael Ching, and students from Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts. "A Royal Feast" imagines what the story of Cinderella would be after her wedding to Prince Charming. That performance will also be held at Asbury Memorial Church.

“’A Royal Feast’ was meant to be staged and put together last year. That’s going to be done in a very interesting way, so people are going to hear the most famous piece [‘La Bohème’], and then they’re going to hear a brand new piece [‘A Royal Feast’] all in one season.”

That isn’t the only collaboration with young artists.

You’ll be able to enjoy songs inspired by young poets from Deep Center Savannah at the Telfair Academy on August 12.

“That whole idea of our young authors writing their thoughts and experiences in their own words and then us making it into a song cycle, lots of people are going to hear that.”

There will also be some rock tunes featured this year which Zouves acknowledges is out-of-the-box but something they enjoyed doing back in May as well.

“Our singers are great at this, and it’s just fun to hear something completely different from them.” That performance will be on August 20 at the Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees' Garden.

“For those that have never done this with us, I urge them to see as many things as possible because there’s not one thing that’s like another.”

Before the live performances even begin, you will be able to see some of the performances from last year.

The 2020 season was interrupted by the pandemic, but SVF was able to work with singers and musicians to recreate the planned performances from wherever they were living. The taped performances were shown online. On Friday, August 6, you’ll be able to see some of those performances on WSAV-TV as well as WSAV.com/SVF at 11:30 a.m.

Each day’s theme and performance schedule is available online at SavannahVoiceFestival.org/Season9. Tickets range from $22.50 to $50, and since space is limited, they will go quickly. You can purchase them on Savannah VOICE Festival’s website or call (855) 766-7372.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Savannah VOICE Festival WHEN: August 8-22 WHERE: Various venues around Savannah COST: $22.50-50 INFO: Find tickets at SavannahVoiceFestival.org/Season9

