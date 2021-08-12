Savannah Repertory Theatre kickstarts fundraising for new venue on Broughton Street

During the concert, they experienced some technical difficulties to which the board members on stage lightheartedly joked as one of the reasons for fundraising, but it is truly one of the realities of the campaign.

"The million dollars is not just this arbitrary number," McCurdy said. "It also contains all of that cash that's needed to bring lights up to speed and sound up to speed — which are things that obviously can go with us in the future for almost 10, 15, 20 years — and then it's that large amount of money which we have to have set aside to make sure that our actors don't miss a paycheck."

The nonprofit has reached 20% of their $1 million goal, most of which has been from making initial calls to friends and former patrons of the theater, and they now have over 300 unique donors, a 150% increase from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, McCurdy said their biggest hurdle is reminding potential donors and companies that Savannah Rep, a professional nonprofit, requires much more financially because the money goes back to their actors, designers and directors.

"I think we've gotten in the habit of saying we're not a community theater, but we are a theater for our community," McCurdy said.

In order to reach out to donors, McCurdy emphasized meeting people where they are whether that's TikTok videos to reach a younger audience or more traditional marketing routes. In the process of trying to attract donors, it shines a light on the changing landscape of the musical theater world.

"The era of theaters being comfortably funded by the same 50 people, for 30 years — that era is vanishing," McCurdy said.

Savannah Rep leased out the vacant dealership location in 2015 through a long-term lease agreement with the owners, the Kaminsky family. The new theater will seat up to 200 people — 140 in the back and 60 in the front — which is double the amount of their first location at the, The Playshop on 980 Industry Drive.

The Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers, which Savannah Rep operates under, shut down all of its member theaters due to the pandemic, but The Playshop has been able to host rentals in the last few months. McCurdy said the dream for their first location is to "turn it into a cooperative theater venue for multiple local companies ... and taking a little bit of the financial burden off of Rep."

Savannah Rep plans to continue using The Playshop building as rehearsal space but all performances will take place downtown.

The fundraising campaign will be open from now until the end of the year at which point Savannah Rep will need to decide whether or not they can break ground and move forward with their plans.

Donations to help fund the conversion of the Broughton Street theater can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/j3jxbsms. donation website.

