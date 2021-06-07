Savannah Philharmonic will 'Phil in the Garden' with a family-friendly outdoor concert

The garden's grounds will open at 5:30 p.m. with pre-concert activities and food trucks on site. The concert will serve as the closer to the Philharmonic's 2020/2021 season, a year unlike any other.

Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada will direct the full orchestra, which plans to deliver popular classical hits ranging from Brahms, to Strauss, Tchaikovsky and more.

“All of our concerts are fun, but I’m especially excited about this one,” Harada shared. “It’s going to be full of music you know and love. From the ‘William Tell Overture’ to ‘Stars and Stripes Forever,’ you’ll be tapping your toes and smiling big when you hear these familiar pieces."

Families are encouraged to arrive early where children can have fun building their own instruments, courtesy of a creative team from Telfair Museums.

After a year with many special events cancelled, the Philharmonic's Executive Director, Amy Williams, says “Phil the Garden” is a great way to celebrate some quality family time this Father's Day.

“Music is such a happy and joyous way to connect with the community,” Williams said.

“The Savannah Philharmonic aspires to be the ‘Soundtrack of Savannah.’ This idea symbolizes how we are interweaving and connecting with our community through music," she added.

Seating will be on the lawn, with the show featuring safety protocols to keep guests and visitors safe including face masks required upon entry, and social distancing protocols in place.

In the event of rain, organizers say the performance will move inside the Kehoe Iron Works/Trustees’ Garden Metal Building nearby.

With an hour's worth of songs spanning many popular selections from classical music to film soundtracks, there will be something for everyone to enjoy this Father's Day.

"If you’ve never been to one of our concerts before, please come on out," Harada encouraged. "It’ll be casual, you can have a treat from the food truck, and I promise we’re all going to have a good time together.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: The Savannah Philharmonic presents “Phil the Garden” WHEN: Sunday, June 20. Doors at 5:30 p.m., Music at 7 p.m. WHERE: Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden, 660 E Broughton St. TICKETS: To purchase tickets, visit the Savannah Box Office at tickets.savannahboxoffice.com or call (912) 232-6002 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. INFO: savannahphilharmonic.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Philharmonic will 'Phil in the Garden' with a family-friendly outdoor concert