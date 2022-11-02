Zoning approval for controversial 336 Barnard Street home overturned after appeal process

Critics of the project have argued that the home's height, mass and design details aren't cohesive with Pulaski Ward, but the home's development team said the project could serve as a model for how to create new, architecturally dynamic homes within the existing fabric of Savannah's historic neighborhoods.

'Protect the Oglethorpe Plan': Stakeholders discuss Historic District development

Zoning decision opposed

Several people wrote in to oppose and support the project ahead of the City of Savannah Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Oct. 27.

"The erroneous Zoning Determination that exempted 336 Barnard must be struck down because it allows a closed-door process to nullify provisions of the Zoning Ordinance, which had been passed with public input," Anna Habersham Wright wrote in a letter opposing the project.

The appeal focused on a city staff-level decision made to allow for the home's front entrance to face Barnard Street. The home would be built on a subdivided tything lot and have a front entrance facing north-south Barnard Street, which is antithetical to zoning code that calls for homes in the Historic District to face east-west streets.

The appeal was approved, meaning the zoning decision was overturned. The impetus is now on the development team to go back to the Historic District Board of Review for a second round of approvals.

The project has become a lightning rod for the debate happening in Savannah over how the Oglethorpe Plan — and the National Park System's distinction of downtown as a Landmark Historic District — should or shouldn't evolve as the city grows out and new uses are required of the 300-year-old downtown. The city and Downtown Neighborhood Association, in partnership with several stakeholders in the Landmark District, are reviewing several key issues and policies to determine how best to protect the historic integrity of the city, including how lot subdivisions and front-entrance orientation are decided.

The Historic Savannah Foundation said it would host a seminar with experts of the Oglethorpe Plan to "educate the public" on what the plan entails, but has yet to announce a date.

