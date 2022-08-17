You can't trust the spy in this new thriller making its regional premiere with CinemaSavananh

ajc logo
Sometimes the spy can't be trusted — even one from MI5.

The U.S. regional premiere of "Rogue Agent" is coming to Savannah through CinemaSavannah on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.

The film is a chilling true story of conman Robert Freegard, who posed as an undercover MI5 agent kidnapping countless victims amidst a high-stakes manhunt until the woman who fell for him brought him to justice.

The film stars Gemma Arterton and James Norton and runs about 118 minutes.

IF YOU GO

What: Regional premiere of "Rogue Agent"

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.

Cost: $10, cash preferred but card accepted.

