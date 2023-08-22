BreakingNews
‘You always need a helping hand’: Nonprofits partner for food giveaway in Garden City

Credit: Contributed by S2S Facts' Inc.

Savannah Morning News
By Destini Ambus – Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago
For Bennita Jackson, an amputee, traveling to get food is a challenge. So, she’s grateful to S2S Fact’s Inc. and CEO Donna Williams for bringing her food and sponsoring events such as a recent food giveaway in Garden City.

"It's nothing like having a clear mind when she brings the food in, and you can feed your family for the night," Jackson said. "Maybe even a few days. It's such a need because a lot of people are going hungry and you always need a helping hand."

S2S, which serves youth, senior citizens and women, joined with several community partners, including America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, to hold the giveaway Monday on Senior Citizens Day.

“We understand that there’s definitely a need in the community,” said Donna Williams, CEO of S2S. “That’s why we do these quarterly. We understand that gas prices, food prices are steadily increasing but the wages aren’t, so we’re serving not only those in poverty or the homeless, but working individuals as well.”

Before the giveaway opened at 10 a.m., people gathered in the Cricket Wireless/Food Lion Shopping Center to receive produce such as grapes, broccoli, blueberries, bread, granola bars, chips, snacks and more than 1,000 pounds of meat. They ran out of food by 11:30 a.m., and served more than 300 families today from throughout Chatham County. Another pop-up pantry will be held on Nov. 21.

“It went like hotcakes,” Williams said. “We had individuals walking up to get food, and in wheelchairs and walkers. You name it, we saw it. We had a phenomenal turnout.”

Williams said they always make a stop in Garden City because they have the highest poverty rate with the lowest number of residents. According to the U.S. Census, 10,426 people live in Garden City, making it the 110th most populated city in Georgia. About 12.2% of Garden City families live in poverty.

“It’s always great to make sure that we’re able to serve a population in a food desert,” Williams said. “There’s only one grocery store here in Garden City, and there’s no grocery stores in that west Savannah area and that’s why the need is so great.”

Senior citizens who came also received gifts from the nonprofit. Jackson herself received a mug and face cleansers and wipes.

"It's fortunate that she brings me different kinds of cosmetics, and basic needs and food," Jackson said. "It's basically things that I buy and sometimes that doesn't happen."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: ‘You always need a helping hand’: Nonprofits partner for food giveaway in Garden City

