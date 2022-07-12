With a million Spotify plays under her belt, rising singer Kylie Odetta stops in Bluffton

Other shows at Roasting Room: Bluffton's Roasting Room merges cult movies, bourbon and an arthouse feel with new series

What made you first get into music?

Kylie Odetta: "My parents sang us to sleep every night when I was a kid and were always playing music around the house. When I was six years old, my parents encouraged my brother and I to pick a musical instrument and pick a sport, so that we could start taking lessons and figuring out what we enjoyed and were good at and to simply learn the disciplines of those two activities. I chose piano and dance."

When did you first writing songs?

Odetta: "I wrote my first song when I was eight years old. It was an a cappella tune that came to me while playing hopscotch in the driveway with my brother. I ran inside to write down the words and sing the melody into a little tape recorder so I wouldn't forget it and then went back outside to play. Ever since that day it was like the floodgates opened."

Who are some of your influences?

Odetta: "A few of my biggest influences have been Adele, Vance Joy, Kenny Chesney, Corinne Bailey Rae, Ed Sheeran, and Alicia Keys."

What kinds of stories do your songs tell?

Odetta: "I think ultimately, they weave a thread of hope and belief in goodness/beauty. I am captivated by the shared emotions we all experience even though we go through different situations. So, my songs dive into universal themes of love, heartbreak, rising up, finding out who you are, faith, and adventure through my own narrative."

What do you love about playing live?

Odetta: "My favorite thing about playing in front of a live audience is honestly all of the little imperfections and quirks that happen and seeing people lock in and engage with what you're sharing.

"The shared moment and the joy and even the awkwardness is what makes live music so epic. It kind of forces you to be present and only think about what is happening right then and there. I love that."

What do you hope people experience at your shows?

Odetta: "I always hope that people experience a fun, inviting, uplifting, and inspiring time at my shows and of course, really great music. I want people to walk away lighter, fuller, and more caught up in the wonder that still exists in life."

IF YOU GO WHAT: Kylie Odetta live at The Roasting Room. Jaden Decker opens the show. WHEN: Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WHERE: The Roasting Room, 1297 May River Rd., Bluffton, SC COST: Tickets are $20. Purchase online at roastingroom.live/tickets/kylieodetta INFO: Discover more about Kylie Odetta at kylieodetta.com

