Winning by the slimmest of margins, Trump-backed lieutenant governor candidate advances

Jones won't learn his Democratic opponent for the general election for a month. Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey are headed to a June 21 runoff. Hall was the top vote getter with 30.14%; Bailey garnered 17.64.

With his win, Jones became the only Donald Trump-endorsed candidate for state office to advance to the general election. Trump's picks for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and Insurance commissioner all lost.

The only other statewide Trump endorsee to win was Herschel Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Jones is a business owner from Jackson, a small town located near Interstate 75 between Macon and Atlanta. He's served in the Georgia General Assembly since 2012.

