'Willful, intentional, asinine neglect': Yamacraw living conditions spur community uproar

The meeting was intended to gather information for Section 106, a federal report required whenever historic lands or properties are demolished, developed, or undergo significant improvements. About 50 people attended to discuss the history of Yamacraw, from its time as a Native American settlement to its modern-day use, but public comments about the state of the complex and the lack of knowledge about the demolition process dominated the two-hour discussion.

Credit: Zoe Nicholson Credit: Zoe Nicholson

"Why not fix what you have? Keep what you got? Because the only reason we're having this discussion is because of willful, intentional, asinine neglect. These places can be kept better," Rev. Leonard Small, who serves as the leader of the local Weeping Time Coalition, said at Monday's meeting. "And this is a trend in the city of Savannah that we've seen over and over and over again. People are being displaced for profit margins."

The housing authority has long said the cost to rehabilitate each of Yamacraw's 315 units would be too costly, which is why demolition and redevelopment was the chosen path forward.

'Living in squalor'

Yamacraw Village was built in 1941 as a segregated housing complex. The property sits between MLK Jr. Blvd. and the Springfield Canal, wedging it between the downtown Historic District and west Savannah. It's long served as a hub for working-class families in Savannah.

Prior to colonization, Yamacraw Bluff was home to nearly 20 Native American families, according to city research. Then, it became a place where "the unwanted" could go upon arriving to the colony – Africans, Germanic Jews and Irish Catholics all initially settled there. After the Catholics and Jews moved out, Yamacraw became a thriving African American community. First Bryan Baptist Church, believed to be one of the first Black Baptist congregations in the country, was first built in Yamacraw in the 1700s. The Housing Authority cleared an estimated 700 dwellings in the early '40s to build the public housing complex that stands today. The city estimates at least 3,000 people were displaced during the complex's construction.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The history will be compiled as part of the Section 106 Review, and whether the housing authority needs to preserve any physical characteristics prior to demolition. Attendees were asked to fill out a two-page survey about the most important historical moments and periods in Yamacraw's history, including ranking their importance by demographic groups.

Several members of the city were present to facilitate the meeting, while three elected officials ― Alderwomen At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Miller Blakely, and 1st District Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier. About six HAS employees attended, but spoke only to correct accusations from the crowd they claimed were false.

The review comes two years after it was reported HAS would seek to demolish the property, and after months of questions about where the authority stood in the lengthy, convoluted federal process.

Credit: Savannah Morning News Credit: Savannah Morning News

The city and housing authority were repeatedly questioned as to why future development plans for Yamacraw hadn't been provided. HAS Executive Director Earline Davis said there are no plans, yet.

"Let's just talk common sense: Would you go out and make plans, pay architects and everything that needs to be done for 22 acres? And you don't know if you're going to get permission to demolish?" Davis told the Savannah Morning News in a post-meeting interview. "No, and that's not the way it works. We have to submit the application to HUD, according to the the process that has been established by HUD. And that's what we're doing."

Davis and city officials assured residents and community members repeatedly that Yamacraw residents would be notified of the process moving forward, and would be "given a seat at the table" when it came to planning what Yamacraw's renovations will look like. She said the housing authority has already conducted 42 meetings, individually and in group settings, with Yamacraw residents to let them know what's occurring.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"We did it with Hope 6, and that was the funding we received to demolish Garden Homes and Garden Homes annex. There were residents involved every step of the way," Davis said of the $16 million project that brought about 200 rental units to the Wheaton Street corridor.

But the process to rebuild Yamacraw could take up to five years, according to Gibson-Carter. She argued that the residents of Yamacraw should not remain living in their current conditions through that entire time.

First City Progress:January rent stabilizes, but still unaffordable for most

"How can the City of Savannah help to rectify the awful, awful living conditions that are currently in Yamacraw? And as you stated, it is at no fault of those family members, they cannot create that," Gibson-Carter said, referring to a gallery of cellphone images that circulated Monday evening, showing mildew, mold and infested living conditions at Yamacraw.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/SavannahNow.com Credit: Richard Burkhart/SavannahNow.com

"... It is impossible, nearly impossible, for our children to be expected to go to school and be productive living in those conditions. And I don't know how leadership of the housing authority can just sit idly by and be crass about the conditions there. And you cannot continue to hide behind regulations."

Yolanda Fontaine, director of resident services at HAS, said her team was going to check on every concern brought up. "When residents call me... we are obligated to serve the residents of this community and every community, okay? And it is not our desire to have people living in squalor and in conditions that are not conducive for their families."

The HAS has employed a relatively new HUD program called RAD (Rental Assistance Demonstration), which allows a housing authority to partner with private developers for the purpose of building affordable units. The money reserved for the demolished public housing units are converted into Housing Choice Vouchers (formerly Section 8), which the former tenants of the housing complex can use at the new development. HAS used RAD to replace Wessels, Hitch and Garden Homes, three complexes on Savannah's eastside that are now leased through Section 8.

Credit: Zoe Nicholson Credit: Zoe Nicholson

On top of staffing shortages, Davis told the Morning News that Congress has slashed HAS's budget in recent years, meaning Congress did not allocat enough money to cover HAS's annual expenses. "We still had the same number of apartments, and they were getting older," Davis explained. "And we were receiving 17% less funding to do that."

While it's not known whether Yamacraw will follow HAS's trend of converting public units to RAD, deputy director of HAS, Kenneth Clark, said the authority is committed to replacing all 315 units "inkind" on Yamacraw property.

What's happening with Yamacraw next?

The meeting was punctuated by accusations, arguments and widespread anxiety about the future of Yamacraw's residents, and the 22-acre property on which they live. Many urged the city to ensure that the land is not parceled and sold off to hoteliers or the Savannah College of Art and Design, which owns several buildings in Yamacraw's immediate vicinity.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Martin Fretty, Savannah's Housing and Neighborhood Services director who led the meeting, said the city would do all in its power to ensure a transparent and equitable process moving forward, but emphasized it's not the city's property; rather, it's the federal government's. The city was conducting Monday's Section 106 meeting at HUD's direction.

The city will draft a Memorandum of Agreement with HAS and the State's Historic Preservation Officer, which will finalize the Section 106 Review and present it for public comment.

From there, HAS can resubmit its request to demolish Yamacraw.

If approved by HUD, funds will be allocated to HAS for the design and planning processes, where another Section 106 will have to be conducted.

Fretty echoed Gibson-Carter's estimated timeline for the entire process, citing somewhere between "six months and five years."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Through the discordant discussions and critiques Monday, one communal plea became clear: Save Yamacraw's history, its people, and be transparent about it.

"I think if we look back, famous professor John Henry Clark said, 'History is a people's memory.' And without a memory you cannot interpret your past or chart your future," said Michael Gillard, a retired Savannah native who spent some of his teenage years living in Yamacraw. "You obliterate Yamacraw, you're destroying an awful lot. You make the place look like a wasteland, the only thing will be in existence there will be First Bryan Church, and the history of that enclave will be forever lost."

A Section 106 Review does not require a housing authority to preserve historical artifacts or locations, merely that they are documented. Several residents asked that if the buildings be demolished, a historical interpretation of the site be included in future planning discussions. The city said the information they collect during this process will also be hosted within the Municipal Archives.

Zoe is the Savannah Morning News' Investigative Reporter. Find her at znicholson@gannett.com, @zoenicholson_ on Twitter, and @zoenicholsonreporter on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Willful, intentional, asinine neglect': Yamacraw living conditions spur community uproar