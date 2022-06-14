Who's behind the Forsyth Park master plan? A look into Savannah's affluent Trustees' Garden Club

In April, the Trustees' Garden Club submitted to the City of Savannah a 299-page master plan to redevelop and enhance Forsyth Park. The city did not pay for it, nor did they ask for it, but the plan is full of $17 million worth of projects and improvements to the city's central park long-asked for by locals.

The club, an organization of mostly affluent white women who've done dozens of projects throughout the 100-year history, funded and managed the planning process as part of their latest "legacy project."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"We all have a love for Savannah and we want to give back," said the Club's 1st vice president, Elizabeth Skeades. "We like giving back, whether it's through time or talent or money, to make this a better community."

The Forsyth Park master plan process began in 2019 with a memorandum of understanding with the city, which said the club would handle the funding and management of the plan, including surveys and public input sessions.

Over the course of the project, many have wondered who the Friends of Forsyth, the club's committee tasked with the plan, and the Trustees' Garden Club are, and why they chose to take on such a massive project.

An impressive history of improvement projects

The Trustees' Garden Club was founded nearly 100 years ago, in 1926, in the Bull Street Library. The club was invitation-only, and inspired by the Atlanta Garden Club, according to the club's website.

Named for the 18th-century garden planted on the eastern edge of Savannah's downtown bluff by the colony's trustees, the club was founded with the purpose of civic engagement and public beautification. The club's first president was the wife of Wymberley Wormsloe DeRenne, a wealthy and prominent family in Savannah during the 1800 and 1900s.

Their first year saw the club join a countywide protest to remove sign boards from Victory Drive and county roads, as well as taking care of the Telfair Academy of Art's garden, according to the club's website.

Credit: Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News Credit: Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News

The mid-century brought more ambitious and public-facing projects from the Club.

In the 1950s the club undertook its first major project, a 25-year preservation and beautification project on the Bethesda Home for Boys' grounds.

The Club's most visible project came in the late 1950s with a decade-long restoration of Emmet Park. The 12-block strip of open space along Bay Street was the common ground for colonists, and the club reclaimed the land as a public park by planting trees, flowers and shrubbery and walkways. The plan was financed by local businesses.

Club members still help maintain the park to this day.

In the 1960s, they restored Colonial Park Cemetery, with members doing much of the brick repair themselves. Along with city staff, Club members still do maintenance and general upkeep in the cemetery today.

Credit: Chris Berinato Credit: Chris Berinato

The next decade saw the Club restoring Columbia Square and the creation of an elevated, formal garden at Davenport House, where Savannah's historic preservation movement began.

Another public greenspace often touched by the club is Forsyth Park. They funded the redesign of the dummy fort more than 20 years ago, which is now the Fragrant Garden. They paid for the brick walkways near the playgrounds and planted flowers and shrubbery near the playgrounds.

"We have a Fragrant Garden committee and once a month they're out here working with the city staff, weeding, pruning planting," said Ryan, co-chair of Friends of Forsyth and a Trustees' Garden Club member. "So we've had a long standing commitment to Forsyth."

Credit: Courtesy of Diane Dodd Credit: Courtesy of Diane Dodd

When discussions began for a new project in 2014, Ryan said Forsyth Park was an obvious choice, since the club spends so much time there. Initially, the project was going to be simple: a stewardship plan for the park's landscaping and infrastructure.

"And the more we researched it and delved into what would make a meaningful impact, what would be a true gift to the city, it became so clear that a really professional, community-driven and city-staff involved master plan was truly what was needed to guide the future," Ryan said.

Protecting the tree canopy, more bathrooms top priorities

The club went to the City of Savannah with their idea in 2019.

Assistant City Manager Heath Lloyd said the city was aware of maintenance issues related to lighting, landscaping and facilities in the park, but had no long-term plan for the park. So when the club approached the city with the desire to create a long-term road map for the park, it was a matching of the minds, Lloyd said.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“Forsyth Park belongs to every single individual in the city of Savannah, regardless of which district, regardless of what community, regardless of where they're located because it's such a jewel. So, that first year was really carving out what the community engagement plan would look like,” Lloyd said.

Then-Mayor Eddie DeLoach and the previous city council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the club in late March 2019. The original MOU was for two years, renewable for two additional two-year terms, and was extended in March 2021.

According to the MOU, the club would fund the master plan, cover the development in consultation and collaboration with the city and conduct a community engagement process that involved all citizens of Savannah.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

By the end of 2020, the club had assembled a team of local experts — architectural firm Nelson Byrd Woltz, Ethos Preservation, Hussey Gay Bell and Legacy Trees — to help build out the plan, and had exited its "discovery," or research phase.

The club created a new committee, Friends of Forsyth, to be the public-facing committee for the project. Ryan and Rhangos were selected to chair it.

"Our single biggest priority was for this to be a community-driven process," Rhangos said. "Because Trustees' Garden Club really has looked at this as we are the facilitators of creating a united vision for the park. And so, our task was to facilitate and then raise the funds to pay for it."

The Club raised $600,000 to pay for the plan. Rhangos and Ryan worked unpaid, full-time, for three years, and dozens of members contributed "countless hours" to the effort.

"Our club spent many, many, many hours volunteering in the park, volunteering with outreach via email and in person," Rhangos said, adding that club members inputted survey responses and respondent contact information into a database, which will be used by the city to coordinate neighborhood news in the future.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The plan includes years of work at the most finite level of detail — man hours to improve walkways, the types of gravel and mulch needed for beds, how many city staff should be dedicated to maintaining the park — but is not intended to be adopted and implemented at once, Ryan clarified.

The plan is essentially a map for the city to pick and choose as funding and political will dictates it. The club hopes the higher priority issues like the tree canopy, root protection and lighting upgrades will be addressed sooner rather than later.

Coverage from the process: Forsyth master plan scaled back to keep 'historical integrity' of park after public outcry

The plan is not a short-term map to improving the park, Ryan said, it's a long-term plan to ensure Forsyth remains a viable recreational opportunity for locals and tourists alike.

Eventually, the club hopes to see the historical work they did for the project translate into protections for the north end of the park, which was the original piece built in the 1840s. But "any sort of [Historical designation] nomination would have to be approved by which would be the city," Ryan said.

They also hope to see care and maintenance transferred to a nonprofit conservancy, much like Central Park in New York City.

"That conservancy has ultimately been able to take over the maintenance of that park," Ryan said of the Central Park Conservancy. "So, it's no longer a burden on the taxpayers there. And it will be a fantastic thing to see here."

Zoe covers growth and how it impacts communities in the Savannah area. Find her at znicholson@gannett.com, @zoenicholson_ on Twitter, and @zoenicholsonreporter on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Who's behind the Forsyth Park master plan? A look into Savannah's affluent Trustees' Garden Club