Wholesale restaurant supplier bringing over 200 jobs to new Bryan County distribution center

"We are excited to have WebstaurantStore joining our existing industry base," said Seagraves. "These are great opportunities for the residents of Bryan County and the region, and we would just like to welcome WebstaurantStore to our community."

Bryan County was the right location for WebstaurantStore to expand because of its proximity to their customer base in the U.S. and businesses on a global scale.

"Companies recognize that Georgia’s logistics assets and geographic position put them in close proximity to 80% of U.S. consumers and gateways to international markets,” said Pat Willison, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“We appreciate our partners at the Georgia Ports Authority and in Bryan County for their continued dedication to supporting Georgia’s communities."

The company was impressed with Georgia’s labor pool and that gave them confidence to add another location in the southern part of the state.

“We are pleased to continue our operations in Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority market, with what will become our largest distribution center to date. The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Savannah area made our decision easy when selecting another site for distribution," said Caleb Clugston, vice president of Network Optimization at WebstaurantStore.

"We look forward to continued growth and positively impacting the community as well as the State of Georgia for many years to come."

For nearly 20 years, the organization has helped support countless businesses across the globe through their website which offers products such as coffee, indoor and outdoor furniture and kitchen apparel at wholesale pricing. WebstaurantStore is the largest online supplier for restaurants service professionals worldwide, carrying thousands of products all at the click of a button.

The company is hiring shipping and receiving managers and associates, among other positions.

Want to apply?

Visit webstaurantstore.com/careers/ to view openings and submit your application.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Wholesale restaurant supplier bringing over 200 jobs to new Bryan County distribution center

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.