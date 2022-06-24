Who is running in Georgia's governor race? Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams rematch is set

Kemp holds a powerful incumbency. Abrams holds national fame. The stage has been set for what promises to be an explosive Nov. 8.

Republican Brian Kemp

Credit: John Bazemore, AP Credit: John Bazemore, AP

Kemp is the current governor and former secretary of state. On his campaign website, he focuses on the work he has done as governor on business growth, gun rights, and education, including raising teacher's salaries.

He signed at least two bills that drew national attention, including the "heartbeat" abortion bill, which sought to ban abortions after about six weeks, and SB 202, which changed how elections are administered in Georgia. Before his time as secretary of state, Kemp was a businessman and served in the Georgia General Assembly.

Democrat Stacey Abrams

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Abrams is the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Abrams is running on expanding Medicaid, protecting voting rights and expanding access to education.

She is the founder of Fair Fight Action, which has worked nationally on voting and election issues, access to medical care and medical debt. Abrams served 11 years in the Georgia House of Representatives and was known as a bipartisan legislator.

She also has authored a number of fiction and non-fiction books.

Can Stacey Abrams win Georgia?

The 2020 presidential election put Georgia in the national spotlight.

This fall's midterm will be the first true test of Georgia's swing state status, but it's not quite the same venue as 2020. There's no hyperpolarizing candidate like Donald Trump on the ballot to draw out massive support or opposition.

If anything, Abrams herself will be playing the same role as Trump. Besides his record, Kemp's defeat of Abrams in 2018 was one of his main talking points against Perdue in the primary. Abrams is the Georgia GOP's archnemesis, their worst-case scenario.

Even in Perdue's primary election concession speech, he said he would do whatever he could to help Kemp in his campaign against her.

"Everything I said about Brian Kemp was true," Perdue said. "But here's the other thing I said was true: he is a much better choice than Stacey Abrams."

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Who is running in Georgia's governor race? Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams rematch is set