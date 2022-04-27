Who is running for the Georgia House in the 2022 election?

Here's a look at the candidates for the six seats.

House District 161

Republican Bill Hitchens (incumbent)

Hitchens has represented the 161st District since 2013. He is a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, worked 28 years for the Georgia State Patrol and served as Georgia first homeland security director.

Democrat Margo Barbee

Barbee, a Democrat, is a retired social work administrator. No information on Barbee’s campaign was immediately available online.

House District 162

Democrat Carl Gilliard (incumbent)

Gilliard has held the House 162 seat since 2016. His career experience includes working as the pastor of The Miracle Christian Life Center for six years and as the president of the Georgia Coastal Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Democrat Fredrick Praylo

Praylo will be the first candidate to challenge Gilliard since he took office. A retired Savannah-Chatham Metro police officer, Praylo is a member of the Beach High School class of 1976.

House District 163

Democrat Weslyn 'Mahogany' Bowers

Bowers is a local radio host and community activist known to many as “Lady Mahogany.” Bowers says if elected, she will look to provide job readiness training and certification opportunities, develop a community center, and push with other legislators for a rail system between Savannah and Atlanta.

Democrat Anne Westbrook

Westbrook is an attorney who ran against current House 163 Rep. Derek Mallow in 2020, losing the contest by 19 votes. She's running on a platform of gun violence prevention, expanding access to health care, ending Georgia's maternal mortality crisis, promoting public safety through sensible gun laws, and protecting and expanding quality public education.

House District 164

Republican Ron Stephens (incumbent)

Stephens has held his seat since first being elected in 1997. He serves as the chairman of the Chatham delegation.

Republican Chasity Pawvlik

Pawvlik is a political newcomer and the owner and operator of Raw Fitness. She’ll be the first GOP challenger Stephens has faced since he took office.

Democrat Marcus Thompson

Thompson works in sales at Hargray Fiber. Thompson ran against Stephens in 2020 but lost by about 1,400 votes. He also mounted a failed bid for Richmond Hill City Council.

House District 165

Democrat Edna Jackson (incumbent)

Jackson is running unopposed after winning her seat in a special election in November. Jackson says she’s running again “because of the encouragement that I have gotten from people across the board,” noting that she’s still learning the processes of the statehouse.

House District 166

Republican Jesse Petrea (incumbent)

Petrea has held his seat since 2015, and he won’t face a challenger this year. His career experience includes working as the chief development officer, vice president of the board, and co-owner of Altrus Assisted Living Inc. and Coastal Home Care Inc.

