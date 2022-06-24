Who are the candidates running for Georgia U.S. House District 1 seat? Carter-Herring spat set

Inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: Rep. Buddy Carter shares memories from attack on government

Republican Buddy Carter

Carter, born and raised in Port Wentworth, has had a long career as a politician. He has been a Pooler city council member, the Pooler mayor, a statehouse representative and held a Georgia Senate seat before being elected to his federal post in 2014.

In Congress, Carter serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Budget Committee. He owned Carter's Pharmacy on U.S. 80 in Pooler for 32 years.

Carter believes in protecting the 2nd Amendment, and opposes "efforts to expand gun control and restrict access to legal gun use." Carter is against abortions as well, calling the Roe v. Wade decision "tragic and injudicious" on his website.

Wade Herring

Herring, a lawyer at HunterMaclean Law Firm, says he was inspired to run after seeing current 1st District Rep. Buddy Carter’s reaction to the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol and his vote to overturn the election results.

Herring grew up in Macon, graduating from Central High School in 1976. After that, he attended Dartmouth College and the University of Georgia Law School. This is his first run for an elected position at any level.

On guns, Herring is for expanding background checks, reinstating the assault weapons ban and limiting legal magazine capacity. He's also pro-choice. Herring said if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, "Congress must act to restore women's reproductive rights."

